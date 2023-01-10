The Chemours Co. (Wilmington, Del.) announced a $200 million investment to increase capacity and advance technology for its industry-leading Nafion ion exchange materials to be located at Chemours’ manufacturing facility in Villers-Saint-Paul, France. Chemours’ investment builds on the existing efforts in the U.S. to have a reliable supply chain and robust capacity to enable the hydrogen economy. It will support growing market demand for clean hydrogen generation using water electrolyzers, energy storage in flow batteries, and hydrogen conversion to power fuel cell vehicles, and contribute to European and broader global efforts to enable the clean energy transition. As part of the investment, the capabilities of Chemours’ regional manufacturing site will be expanded to support and advance technological progress and new products for the worldwide hydrogen economy.

