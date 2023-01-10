Read full article on original website
Related
chemengonline.com
JM and bp announce successful production using FT CANS waste-to-fuels technology
Johnson Matthey plc (JM; London) and bp plc (London) announced that their technology has enabled Fulcrum’s Sierra BioFuels Plant to successfully produce synthetic crude oil for clean transportation fuels. Using JM and bp’s FT CANS technology, the Sierra plant is the world’s first commercial-scale plant to use household rubbish...
chemengonline.com
Repsol joins forces with ASAJA to transform agricultural and livestock waste into renewable fuels
Repsol S.A. (Madrid, Spain) and ASAJA, the largest professional agricultural organization in Spain that represents more than 200,000 farmers and breeders, have signed a collaboration agreement to promote projects that focus on the circular economy to promote sustainability in rural areas. Both entities will share their knowledge and capabilities to seek solutions to improve the management of agricultural and livestock by-products in rural and sparsely populated environments where logistics can be a major obstacle. Repsol will analyze the potential of these wastes and by-products as new raw materials for the manufacture of renewable fuels and circular materials in its industrial complexes.
chemengonline.com
Chemours to expand production of ion-exchange materials in France
The Chemours Co. (Wilmington, Del.) announced a $200 million investment to increase capacity and advance technology for its industry-leading Nafion ion exchange materials to be located at Chemours’ manufacturing facility in Villers-Saint-Paul, France. Chemours’ investment builds on the existing efforts in the U.S. to have a reliable supply chain and robust capacity to enable the hydrogen economy. It will support growing market demand for clean hydrogen generation using water electrolyzers, energy storage in flow batteries, and hydrogen conversion to power fuel cell vehicles, and contribute to European and broader global efforts to enable the clean energy transition. As part of the investment, the capabilities of Chemours’ regional manufacturing site will be expanded to support and advance technological progress and new products for the worldwide hydrogen economy.
chemengonline.com
John Cockerill enters agreement to build electrolyzer factory in Morocco
John Cockerill (Seraing, Belgium), a specialist in alkaline electrolyzers, and a leading Moroccan energy company have reached an agreement to create a joint venture offering integrated green hydrogen solutions in Morocco. In particular, it will include an alkaline electrolyzer manufacturing plant that will be the first of its kind in Africa. This collaboration allows John Cockerill to contribute to the Moroccan and global objectives for green hydrogen and renewable energy.
chemengonline.com
LG Chem plans to produce plastics from marine-waste materials
LG Chem (Seoul, South Korea) announced that it entered into an MOU for building a resource-circulation system by recycling marine wastes with NETSPA, a leading company in resource circulation. Through this MOU, LG Chem will be able to stably secure raw materials for its Seokmun National Industrial Park pyrolysis oil...
chemengonline.com
ExxonMobil to divest its interest in Esso Thailand
ExxonMobil Corp. (Houston) has reached an agreement with Bangchak Corporation to sell its interest in Esso Thailand that includes the Sriracha Refinery, select distribution terminals, and a network of Esso-branded retail stations, delivering on its commitment to strengthen value and overall competitiveness. The transaction will be executed by ExxonMobil’s affiliate, ExxonMobil Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd, which holds 65.99% interest in Esso Thailand.
chemengonline.com
BASF breaks ground on MDI capacity expansion project at Geismar site
BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germny) has broken ground on the third and final phase of the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) expansion project at its Verbund site in Geismar, Louisiana, announced in July 2022. The company will increase production capacity to approximately 600,000 metric tons per year by the middle of the decade to support the ongoing growth of its North American MDI customers.
chemengonline.com
Entegris to expand production capacity of Electronic Chemicals facilities in Colorado and California
Entegris, Inc. (Billerica, Mass.) announced plans to increase production and purification capacity for its Pueblo, Colorado, and Hollister, California, sites to support the anticipated increase in demand for its Electronic Chemicals business. Last month, the company announced plans to build a new manufacturing center in Colorado Springs. In 2021, the company invested to expand facilities in Massachusetts, Minnesota and Utah.
Bitcoin's Spikes Above $21,000: Is The Move Sustainable Or Just Speculative Mania?
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin BTC/USD has spiked above the psychologically important barrier of the $21,000 mark. Saturday's move brought cheer to the subdued markets, which have been rattled by the collapse of several high-profile companies, including cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD. The rally in prices of major cryptocurrencies...
Comments / 0