Lake District Hospital had 13 admissions and 54 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Monday, Jan. 9. There were nine outpatients in OB and surgery, and two births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
$15,000 reward for information leading to arrest in illegal wolf poaching case
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teamed up with Oregon Wildlife Coalition and conservation partners to offer a combined $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of a gray wolf in Klamath County late last fall. "Oregonians value...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case
On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
Lake County Hot Spot, Jan. 10, 2023
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Nevada-California-Oregon Railway Speaker at Historical Society Meeting, Lady Honkers Continue Strong Season, and Ice Bowl Disc Golf Fundraiser.
Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Imagery of War: Artists, Photographers, and the Modoc War
TULELAKE, California — Images from the Modoc War of 1872-73 will be discussed in a presentation scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Merrill Historical and Modoc War Museum. The museum is in the Merrill City Hall, 301 E. Second St. in Merrill. The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in attending.
Obituary: Marjorie Louise Foster
Marjorie Louise Olson Foster, 93, passed away peacefully and gently into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. She was born March 9, 1929 in Spokane, Wash. to Chester Garnerd Olson and Olive Blanch Peters. The family lived in Wenatchee, Wash. Chester brought his three children, Juanita, Marjorie and Donnie to Lakeview in 1937 after losing his wife and two younger sons.
