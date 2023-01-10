TULELAKE, California — Images from the Modoc War of 1872-73 will be discussed in a presentation scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Merrill Historical and Modoc War Museum. The museum is in the Merrill City Hall, 301 E. Second St. in Merrill. The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in attending.

