The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Xiu Xiu founder Jaimie Stewart has always been a spectral presence. Everything he touches assumes a vaguely discomfiting aura, unsettled by his seemingly bottomless well of despair. In this context, just the name of the band’s newest track, “Maybae Baeby,” induces goosebumps on the arms of those familiar with their work. Indeed, the cutesy title is a front for a remarkably disturbing cut, combining clangorous harsh noise with a mumbled vocal performance from Angela Seo (a consistent part of Xiu Xiu’s constantly fluctuating lineup since 2009) detailing a dark hallucination experienced by a victim of child abuse.

2 DAYS AGO