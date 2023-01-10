Read full article on original website
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Xiu Xiu founder Jaimie Stewart has always been a spectral presence. Everything he touches assumes a vaguely discomfiting aura, unsettled by his seemingly bottomless well of despair. In this context, just the name of the band’s newest track, “Maybae Baeby,” induces goosebumps on the arms of those familiar with their work. Indeed, the cutesy title is a front for a remarkably disturbing cut, combining clangorous harsh noise with a mumbled vocal performance from Angela Seo (a consistent part of Xiu Xiu’s constantly fluctuating lineup since 2009) detailing a dark hallucination experienced by a victim of child abuse.
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Babytron's Bin Reaper 3: New Testament, Margo Price's Strays, Poolblood's Mole, and more. BabyTron, Bin Reaper 3:...
Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo and Glorilla have team up for new song "On Wat U On." The track represents the first colaboration between the pair after Glorilla signed to Moneybagg Yo's CMG label last year. Check out the video above. Glorilla signed with CMG after her single "F.N.F. (Let’s Go)"...
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. “Yup, it’s a love song,” John Cale confirms at the start of the documentary-style intro to the music video for his latest single, “NOISE OF YOU.”
Offset has joined forces with producer Hit-Boy on new song "2 Live." The track, which finds both artists going back to back in the booth over a sleek and funky throwback beat, is released as part of Hit-Boy’s Mixed & Mastered collaboration with Patrón and is said to be inspired by its new El Alto tequila. Keep that in mind as you press play above and listen to Offset talk about how he "got faded, woke up, bought her Mercedes." Drinking high-proof liqour can lead to crazy decisions.
Maddie-Sue Miller’s aspirations are as vast and impressive as her catalog of performances. The young performer began dancing at the age of 2 and took on acting after turning 5. The now 13-year-old and Gilbert resident estimates she’s performed in about 30 plays over the eight years she’s taken the stage, including works...
The 20-year-old prodigy from Ghana is taking his impassioned sound global. Black Sherif speaks with a wisdom beyond his years. Sprawled out in the lobby of an East London hotel but still noticeably taller than every other guest, the 20-year-old singer-rapper is self-reflective and philosophical. “I’ve been called this since I was a kid: an old soul,” he says, maintaining intense eye contact. “I try to make sense.”
