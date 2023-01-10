Lonnie Holley has taken — in his own retelling, at least — a darker and more serpentine path to greatness than any other contemporary artist. Born the seventh of 27 children in Jim Crow Alabama, he claims he was traded for a bottle of whiskey at age four and had started working by five — collecting trash, washing dishes, picking cotton, digging graves, et al. He spent time at the notoriously brutal (and still in operation, under a different name) Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, had his first child at age 15 — he’d go on to have 14 more — and was pronounced brain dead after being hit by a car the same year. It wasn’t until 1981 (16 years later) when the Birmingham Museum of Art displayed several of his sandstone carvings — a medium he’d first used to make tombstones for his sister’s two children after they died in a fire — that he became a published artist. And he waited three more decades to enter the music world with his first studio recordings, released in 2012 as Lonnie Holley: Just Before Music.

