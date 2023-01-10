Read full article on original website
Song You Need: Fly Anakin’s brooding “Blicky Bop”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Fly Anakin‘s 2022 album Frank distinguishes itself from other rap albums released that year, and the secret to its success is the vast, unsentimental love the Virginia rapper holds in his heart. He loves rap, of course, and the people who make it. But he also loves those who don’t, the underdogs who suffer under the boot of a racist society and, like Anakin himself, have yet to reap rewards commensurate with their skill. Pride is potent, to be sure, but whatever self-regard Anakin has seems to be deeply rooted in the connections he has outside of himself.
Moneybagg Yo and Glorilla share “On Wat U On”
Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo and Glorilla have team up for new song "On Wat U On." The track represents the first colaboration between the pair after Glorilla signed to Moneybagg Yo's CMG label last year. Check out the video above. Glorilla signed with CMG after her single "F.N.F. (Let’s Go)"...
Song You Need: A soulful reflection from Lonnie Holley and Michael Stipe
Lonnie Holley has taken — in his own retelling, at least — a darker and more serpentine path to greatness than any other contemporary artist. Born the seventh of 27 children in Jim Crow Alabama, he claims he was traded for a bottle of whiskey at age four and had started working by five — collecting trash, washing dishes, picking cotton, digging graves, et al. He spent time at the notoriously brutal (and still in operation, under a different name) Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, had his first child at age 15 — he’d go on to have 14 more — and was pronounced brain dead after being hit by a car the same year. It wasn’t until 1981 (16 years later) when the Birmingham Museum of Art displayed several of his sandstone carvings — a medium he’d first used to make tombstones for his sister’s two children after they died in a fire — that he became a published artist. And he waited three more decades to enter the music world with his first studio recordings, released in 2012 as Lonnie Holley: Just Before Music.
Yaeji announces debut album With A Hammer
Korean-American artist Yaeji has managed to maintain her position as one of the coolest contemporary producers and DJs for years despite never having released a full-length album. That changes this April, when the former FADER cover star will share her first-ever LP, With A Hammer. We don’t have a lead single yet, but we do have the album’s very sick cover art. Check it out below.
JELEEL! announces debut album REAL RAW!, shares lead single “RIDE THE WAVE!”
JELEEL! has released his first song of 2022. “RIDE THE WAVE!” is a characteristically ultra-energetic positivity bomb from the 26-year-old rapper/singer/fitness enthusiast, a relative newcomer who’s quickly taking world by storm and stealing some hearts in the process. It comes with the announcement of his debut album — REAL RAW!, due out sometime this spring via 10k Projects — as well as an appropriately hyper-kinetic visual treatment courtesy of (who else but) prolific Nigerian music video director Olu The Wave. Watch the clip above.
Miss Grit shares new song “Lain (phone clone)”
Six weeks away from the release of their debut studio LP, Follow the Cyborg, Margaret Sohn (Miss Grit) is feeling confident. Their new song, “Lain (phone clone),” is the third single from the forthcoming project (due out February 24 via Mute Records) and its most clearly anthemic offering thus far.
LANNDS’ “Blueprint” is a woozy guide to pursuing your own path
LANNDS, Los Angeles-based duo Rania Woodard and Brian Squillace, cut their delicate psych pop with a steely triumphalism on new song "Blueprint." Built around multi-instrumentalist Squillace's groaning synths and subtle use of electronic motifs, the track is illuminated by Woodar's sighed vocals. She begins constructing a narrative of self-determination and DIY ethics, imbuing a line like "We build this house" with more meaning on each repetition. Then, as soulful guitar licks enter the mix, she cuts through with the location of this home: "where we lay down." It's a lowkey, but no less meaningful, idea of people being free to exist where, and precisely how, they wish. The fact it seems like a utopian ideal perhaps only spotlighting how far the world is from such a state.
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Babytron's Bin Reaper 3: New Testament, Margo Price's Strays, Poolblood's Mole, and more. BabyTron, Bin Reaper 3:...
Jadasea & Laron announce new album, share “Middle of It”
London rapper Jadasea is making moves. Just last week, he shared Aqrxvst Is The Band’s Name, the three-track collaborative debut EP from his new trio with King Krule and Pretty V. Now, he’s revealed a new album called The Corner Vol. 1, a collaboration with Jay Critch’s go-to producer, Laron. It’s due out February 8 on 10k, the label operated by fellow underground rap king MIKE.
Black Sherif is the message
The 20-year-old prodigy from Ghana is taking his impassioned sound global. Black Sherif speaks with a wisdom beyond his years. Sprawled out in the lobby of an East London hotel but still noticeably taller than every other guest, the 20-year-old singer-rapper is self-reflective and philosophical. “I’ve been called this since I was a kid: an old soul,” he says, maintaining intense eye contact. “I try to make sense.”
Rihanna is back: Watch the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show trailer
Apple Music has released its first trailer for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, starring Rihanna. Titled “Rihanna Is Back,” the clip is a celebration of RiRi’s return to music and a teaser of her February 12 performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona. In the...
Offset and Hit-Boy pour it up on “2 Live”
Offset has joined forces with producer Hit-Boy on new song "2 Live." The track, which finds both artists going back to back in the booth over a sleek and funky throwback beat, is released as part of Hit-Boy’s Mixed & Mastered collaboration with Patrón and is said to be inspired by its new El Alto tequila. Keep that in mind as you press play above and listen to Offset talk about how he "got faded, woke up, bought her Mercedes." Drinking high-proof liqour can lead to crazy decisions.
Watch Taylor Swift perform “Anti-Hero,” cover The 1975 in London
The 1975, specifically frontman Matty Healy, have kept social media popping with antics from their world tour with everything from raw steak eating to thumb sucking. On Thursday night in London, however, things were much more wholesome with the band welcoming special guest Taylor Swift to the stage. Swift, who shares a producer with The 1975 in Jack Antonoff, performed her Midnights single "Anti-Hero" for the first time as well as covering "The City," a song from The 1975's 2013 debut album. Check out fan footage below.
