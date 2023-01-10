Prince Harry ‘would love nothing more than’ for his kids to have ‘relationships’ with royals

Prince Harry wants his and Meghan Markle ’s children to “have relationships” with some of his family members. In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine , the Duke of Sussex admitted, “I’ve said before that I’ve wanted a family, not an institution — so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy.”

Harry and Meghan, who reside across the pond in California, are parents three-year-old son Archie Harrison and one-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana . The dad of two’s memoir Spare was officially released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. “I don’t want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey,” he told PEOPLE . “It’s a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between.”

YouTube/Netflix Prince Harry would admittedly would love nothing more than for his children to have relationships with members of his family

Ahead of the release of his book, Harry revealed to Anderson Cooper that he and his brother Prince William , whom he referred to as his “archnemesis” in Spare , are not “currently” speaking. “I look forward to us being able to find peace,” Harry said during 60 Minutes , which delivered its best audience this season with 11.2 million viewers on Jan. 8. He also revealed that he and his father King Charles III “haven’t spoken for quite a while.”

While they aren’t currently speaking, the Duke of Sussex looks forward to having a relationship with his brother and father. “I really look forward to having that family element back,” Harry said. “I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family.”

“You want that?” Anderson asked the Duke, to which he replied, “That’s all I’ve ever asked for.”

In a separate interview with Good Morning America ’s Michael Strahan , Harry said that he doesn’t think “we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there.” He added, “There’s a lot that I can forgive, but there needs to be conversations in order for reconciliation, and part of that has to be accountability.”