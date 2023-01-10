ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry ‘would love nothing more than’ for his kids to have ‘relationships’ with royals

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJCoT_0k9ylRld00

Prince Harry wants his and Meghan Markle ’s children to “have relationships” with some of his family members. In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine , the Duke of Sussex admitted, “I’ve said before that I’ve wanted a family, not an institution — so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy.”

RELATED:

See what Crown Princess Marie-Chantal posted about Prince Harry’s book

Harry and Meghan, who reside across the pond in California, are parents three-year-old son Archie Harrison and one-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana . The dad of two’s memoir Spare was officially released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. “I don’t want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey,” he told PEOPLE . “It’s a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYd2A_0k9ylRld00 YouTube/Netflix
Prince Harry would admittedly would love nothing more than for his children to have relationships with members of his family

Ahead of the release of his book, Harry revealed to Anderson Cooper that he and his brother Prince William , whom he referred to as his “archnemesis” in Spare , are not “currently” speaking. “I look forward to us being able to find peace,” Harry said during 60 Minutes , which delivered its best audience this season with 11.2 million viewers on Jan. 8. He also revealed that he and his father King Charles III “haven’t spoken for quite a while.”

While they aren’t currently speaking, the Duke of Sussex looks forward to having a relationship with his brother and father. “I really look forward to having that family element back,” Harry said. “I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family.”

“You want that?” Anderson asked the Duke, to which he replied, “That’s all I’ve ever asked for.”

In a separate interview with Good Morning America ’s Michael Strahan , Harry said that he doesn’t think “we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there.” He added, “There’s a lot that I can forgive, but there needs to be conversations in order for reconciliation, and part of that has to be accountability.”

Comments / 4

Douglas
3d ago

bawahhahahaha why the lies! meagain & haz never wanted to be part of the R.F. they had an idea to move before they got married!

Reply(1)
7
Wanda Guinn
3d ago

I feel sorry for you and yours. may not happen after all the dirt you and that wonderful wife have shared. I hate what you 2 gave done to your kids

Reply
5
Cat
3d ago

Well Harry boy might be a little late for that. Unless you need more dirt to gather for your next whine fest

Reply
10
Related
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Under Fire For Attempting To Demascluinize Prince Harry In Public: 'He's Lost A Lot Of Respect'

Meghan Markle is under fire yet again. This time, influencer Andrew Tate, who was being interviewed by Dan Wootton on GB News, believes the former actress, 41, is the one who is in control of Prince Harry. “Harry in many ways he’s ended up a beacon of that," he stated. “He’s certainly lost a lot of the respect of the people and the people who are fans of the royal family.”“Meghan has something to do with that — it's certainly the way she talks about the royal family as a whole, the way she talks to him and about him,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Says Prince William & Kate Middleton's Romance Made Him Question Future With Ex Chelsy Davy

Prior to his romance with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry admitted that watching his brother, Prince William, fall in love with his wife, Kate Middleton, made him question his future with his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare, the royal got candid about how his older sibling’s relationship made him question whether Davy, whom he dated for six years, could be his future wife, a sentiment he said came from the fun times the four shared together.“Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with...
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
Page Six

Judge Judy blasts ‘selfish, spoiled’ Prince Harry: I would be ‘furious’

Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
veranda.com

Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

‘Harry & Meghan’ Has One Perfect Moment That Will Forever Change How You Feel About Prince William

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is a docuseries, meaning it purports to show us a candid and truthful side of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The thing is, after watching six hours of the rebellious royals, I only felt like there was one scene where The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped being polite and — to steal a famous reality show line — started getting real. In Episode 6, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry complain to a friend about the Jason Knauf situation. The normally polished, poised, and perfectly press-trained couple finally speak about a frustrating subject with the tone...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy