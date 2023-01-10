ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Judge tosses argument that Lee statue vote violated law

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEbe0_0k9yhRcn00

A Virginia judge dismissed an argument Monday that Charlottesville violated an open government law with its 2021 vote to give a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to an African American heritage center that plans to melt it down and turn it into a new piece of public art.

The Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation are seeking an injunction to stop the statue’s destruction and relaunch the bidding process. The two organizations’ bids for the statue failed and the City Council voted to give the monument to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a local Black history museum. A one-day bench trial is scheduled for Feb. 1.

An October gag order bars parties from disclosing the location of the statue, which was at the center of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally. However, attorney Richard Milnor clarified at Monday’s hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court that the statue that was taken down in July 2021 has not been melted down, just disassembled, The Daily Progress reported.

Judge Paul Peatross stood by his previous ruling that the Virginia Procurement Act gives the plaintiffs the ability to question the bidding process. Peatross also rejected the city’s argument that Virginia’s amended war memorial law prohibits private parties from suing governments that remove monuments.

“What’s the purpose of the statute if no one can challenge the actions?” Peatross asked Milnor. “Who can challenge?”

“No one,” answered Milnor.

“That’s my point,” said the judge.

Comments / 85

hitempslim
2d ago

Democrats don’t want any reminders that they were the party of slavery. Even though Robert E Lee was against slavery and was not a democrat.

Reply(23)
28
robertkrmpotich
2d ago

the TALIBAN ALSO DESTROYED STAUTES THAT THEY DID NOT LIKE..Some a thousand years old Looks like they are in good company with the Dems here .So sad .

Reply(3)
12
Owen James
3d ago

The judge is very likely a Democrat, which explains why they don’t care about the actual law in the process

Reply(16)
32
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment

North Carolina’s Supreme Court on Friday struck down a state voter ID requirement, finding that it was enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose and violated the state’s constitution. Senate Bill 824 — which was passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature in 2018 over a veto from its Democratic governor — sought to implement a state…
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution

A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge

Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License

Rudy Giuliani suffered a setback Thursday as the D.C. Bar’s attorney disciplinary committee announced he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule while embarking on his bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania. The decision, which is only tentative, came after the D.C. bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office argued that the former Trump attorney had “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.” Giuliani defended his work on the failed election fraud lawsuit last week, which sought to toss votes cast in Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ultimately rejected by a judge. Giuliani’s law license in D.C. was temporarily suspended last year due to a suspension in New York that called for disciplinary action over “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the presidential election. Disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, and Giuliani could get off with a warning—or he could lose his D.C. license altogether.Read it at Bloomberg
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans

On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy