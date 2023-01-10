ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Smithsonian ‘Castle’ in DC to close for 5-year renovation

By Brian Farrell
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDSys_0k9ygklb00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Smithsonian Institution said its iconic “Castle” would close at the start of February in order to undergo its first major renovation in more than 50 years.

The “Castle,” as it’s known by most people, is more formally called the Smithsonian Institution Building and is located at 1000 Jefferson Dr. SW. Currently, the Castle is home to the Smithsonian’s Visitor Center, a café, a gift shop, and a small exhibit that features Smithsonian artifacts. It also serves as the institution’s administrative headquarters.

Here’s a sneak peek of the newly-renovated National Air and Space Museum

Approximately 150 staff members who work in the Castle will be relocated to Capital Gallery, an office building which the Smithsonian owns. It’s located at 600 Maryland Ave. SW.

The Enid A. Haupt Garden will be open while construction is taking place, and pedestrian routes on both sides of the Castle will allow access from the National Mall to the National Museum of African Art, the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery and the garden. The Smithsonian’s Visitor Center will expand its online services to continue to serve in-person and virtual visitors. It also will look at other opportunities to serve in-person visitors.

The Castle will close Feb. 1, with the renovation set to begin in March. Work to complete repairs and upgrades is expected to take about five years.

Brief description of specific image from shoot

The Smithsonian Institution said when the renovation is complete, visitors will walk into a “dramatic Great Hall restored to its original appearance with decorative finishes and terrazzo floors.” The work on the building will include expansion of the café, shop and restrooms, all of which will move to the Castle’s lower level. A floor with office space directly above the Great Hall that was added in 1968 will have been removed. The removal will allow the Upper Great Hall to return to its original two-story height and become a venue for public programming, as it was before.

In addition to interior upgrades, the renovation will include:

  • Restoration and replacement of windows
  • Restoration of the roof and exterior stonework
  • Replacement of all mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems
  • Replacement of life-safety, security and information technology systems

The building’s red sandstone exterior will remain intact.

Smithsonian board recommends National Mall sites for Latino, women’s museums

The virtual visitor center website will launch in early February and include several new features that allow people to build an itineraries, interact with live volunteers, and enjoy live virtual tours hosted by docents. Visitors also will be able to download the Adventure Lab app, which will guide them through touchless scavenger hunts. The online center will continue to feature information about museum hours and locations, entry guidelines, brochures and maps, dining and shopping options, accessibility and details about visiting with groups.

The Castle, which was designed by James Renwick Jr., opened in 1855 as the first Smithsonian building. It’s a designated National Historic Landmark that is on the National Register of Historic Places and is part of the National Mall Historic District.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Snuggle a baby goat at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Baby goat Hope wasn’t breathing when she was born at Steinmetz Family Farm a couple of months ago. Justin Steinmetz performed “goat CPR” on her, reviving her, and a video of him helping the little goat exploded in popularity online. “My wife grabbed the camera, and I performed ‘goat CPR,’ if […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania leaders, advocates encourage radon testing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania leaders and advocates are encouraging residents to test for radon in their homes as part of National Radon Action Month. Radon is an invisible, odorless radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer with long-term exposure, the Pennsylvania departments of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Health (DOH) said. The gas enters homes […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

What tech products are best for seniors?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Technology that has seniors excited Technology isn’t just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly […]
abc27 News

Huckabee Sanders targets critical race theory in executive order

In one of her first moves as governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order that targets the teaching of race in classrooms, requiring the state to review its policies to snuff out what she says is teaching that would “indoctrinate students with ideologies” such as critical race theory. Critical race theory is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
abc27 News

White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions

The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public sooner […]
WASHINGTON STATE
abc27 News

Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the Hugh Hewitt Show. “But the original sin here was […]
abc27 News

Senate Democrats on Biden to investigate border paramilitary groups

Three Senate Democrats are raising alarms about the growth of U.S.-based paramilitary groups along the border with Mexico, and the lack of federal government oversight to regulate them. Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “crack down on […]
ARIZONA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy