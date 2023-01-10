Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Bay Shoreline; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Greater Bay Area including the Peninsula, East Bay, South Bay and Santa Cruz county. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 15:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 09:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 930 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.2 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.7 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento Valley, and Northern San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM PST this morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
