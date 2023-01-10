ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

ketr.org

Slaton among 3 Republicans voting against Phelan in Texas House speaker election

In the Texas House of Representatives, Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan was elected speaker Tuesday. Phelan also served as speaker in the last session of the Texas Legislature in 2021. The 2023 session began yesterday. Phelan was elected by a 145 to 3 vote. The three votes against Phelan were cast in favor of Arlington Republican Tony Tinderholt. One of those three votes was cast by Royse City Republican Bryan Slaton. The Texas Tribune reports that in his nominating speech for Tinderholt, Slaton said the established practice of selecting some minority party members for committee chair positions is an overly generous “consolation prize” for losing an election. Slaton said Phelan’s appointing of selected Democrats to committee chairs would weaken Republican efforts in this year’s session. KETR listening area Republican state reps voting in favor of Phelan were Gary Van Deaver of New Boston, Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant, Justin Holland of Heath, Reggie Smith of Van Alstyne, Jeff Leach of Plano, and Candy Noble of Lucas.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl

NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
NEWTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Man awaiting murder trial in Liberty County killed in prison

A man facing a murder charge in Liberty County reportedly was bludgeoned to death by his cellmate at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville, Texas. According to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Daniel Luken, 56, was found by TDCJ staff in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 in his cell with “injuries consistent with a physical assault.”
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont police adding officers by using family tree

BEAUMONT, Texas — Following in the family's footsteps is not uncommon in law enforcement. Take, for example, a new Beaumont police officer sworn in Wednesday. Nicholas Apple's parents, Carman and Scott Apple, had more than three decades of experience combined serving in the Beaumont Police Department before they retired from the force.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Beaumont banker named to state hall of fame

A Beaumont man's among five honorees chosen to be inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame in 2023. Pat Parsons has been recognized for his "positive achievements and the many contributions to (his) community and the banking industry," according to a news release. Parsons earned a bachelor of business...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Aerial view of raging house fire in Kirbyville

KIRBYVILLE — Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire that broke out shortly before noon at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just south of the downtown area, according to Mike Lout with our media partner, KJAS. Investigators are working to...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

New businesses promoting economic growth and employment in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — New businesses in Beaumont are expected to create jobs and keep the economy growing. That's good news for residents who live here and for others who may move to Southeast Texas. While businesses continue to migrate to the area, incentives from the city and state help to...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle

BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges

BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
BEAUMONT, TX

