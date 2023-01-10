Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Pastor running for Ward 3 council seat and challenging incumbent Audwin Samuel
BEAUMONT — A pastor in Beaumont is running for the Ward 3 council seat held by longtime incumbent Audwin Samuel, who tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for re-election and looking forward to winning another term. Dr. Carlton Sharp has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont...
12newsnow.com
Longtime Beaumont resident Terry Preston Roy announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
The Beaumont Council At-Large seat is the first time Terry Preston Roy, 62, will run for office. He's lived in Beaumont all his life.
ketr.org
Slaton among 3 Republicans voting against Phelan in Texas House speaker election
In the Texas House of Representatives, Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan was elected speaker Tuesday. Phelan also served as speaker in the last session of the Texas Legislature in 2021. The 2023 session began yesterday. Phelan was elected by a 145 to 3 vote. The three votes against Phelan were cast in favor of Arlington Republican Tony Tinderholt. One of those three votes was cast by Royse City Republican Bryan Slaton. The Texas Tribune reports that in his nominating speech for Tinderholt, Slaton said the established practice of selecting some minority party members for committee chair positions is an overly generous “consolation prize” for losing an election. Slaton said Phelan’s appointing of selected Democrats to committee chairs would weaken Republican efforts in this year’s session. KETR listening area Republican state reps voting in favor of Phelan were Gary Van Deaver of New Boston, Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant, Justin Holland of Heath, Reggie Smith of Van Alstyne, Jeff Leach of Plano, and Candy Noble of Lucas.
Delayed, missing mail draws complaint from Port Arthur resident
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — If you've ever had to deal with not receiving your mail you know it can be frustrating. Some residents across Southeast Texas have some major complaints about delayed or even missing mail. Some, like a woman in Port Arthur, say they're missing important documents, like...
fox4beaumont.com
New State Rep. Christian Manuel Hayes takes the oath as Texas legislative session begins
AUSTIN — With the bang of a gavel, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan of Beaumont officially kicked off a new session of the Texas Legislature.. The session includes a new face representing Southeast Texans. Democrat Christian Manuel Hayes won election as State Representative in District 22, covering Beaumont and...
12newsnow.com
'We need progress' : Beaumont residents share ideas about downtown development at community meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans headed to the Downtown Event Centre in Beaumont Thursday evening to make their voices heard. The Beaumont Downtown Development Committee organized the forum to kick-start the conversation regarding the revitalization of the city's core. The committee is made up of business owners, developers,...
Sabine Federal Credit Union collected blankets to donate in honor of MLK Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Sabine Federal Credit Union has taken in donations of blankets from its staff and the community to donate. The Sabine Federal Credit Union and the Queenship of Mary #2776 Catholic Daughters of America donated blankets to the Family Services Women & Children’s Shelter Tuesday.
KFDM-TV
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
bluebonnetnews.com
Man awaiting murder trial in Liberty County killed in prison
A man facing a murder charge in Liberty County reportedly was bludgeoned to death by his cellmate at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville, Texas. According to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Daniel Luken, 56, was found by TDCJ staff in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 in his cell with “injuries consistent with a physical assault.”
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police adding officers by using family tree
BEAUMONT, Texas — Following in the family's footsteps is not uncommon in law enforcement. Take, for example, a new Beaumont police officer sworn in Wednesday. Nicholas Apple's parents, Carman and Scott Apple, had more than three decades of experience combined serving in the Beaumont Police Department before they retired from the force.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Baytown teen shot dead, 2 arrested after stealing car in Winnie, investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Teen killed after going to basketball game in Baytown. In Baytown, a family watched their 16-year-old son die at their doorstep after he was shot last night at the Park at Sorrento Apartments.
MySanAntonio
Beaumont banker named to state hall of fame
A Beaumont man's among five honorees chosen to be inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame in 2023. Pat Parsons has been recognized for his "positive achievements and the many contributions to (his) community and the banking industry," according to a news release. Parsons earned a bachelor of business...
'She is an amazing young lady' : Port Arthur ISD student receives over $1M in scholarships
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One Port Arthur Independent School District student is something like a millionaire. Wilson Early College Scholar, Alenka Porras-Lujan, has received over $1 Million in scholarship money and she’s only at the halfway mark. Porras-Lujan, who is a first-generation college student, says that she applied...
fox4beaumont.com
Aerial view of raging house fire in Kirbyville
KIRBYVILLE — Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire that broke out shortly before noon at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just south of the downtown area, according to Mike Lout with our media partner, KJAS. Investigators are working to...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: First responders prevent brush fire from spreading to nearby church
JEFFERSON COUNTY — First responders contained a brush fire and prevented it from spreading to a nearby church off Highway 105 near Tolivar Canal Road, just west of Beaumont. The fire broke out Friday afternoon, sparked by someone doing outdoor burning, according to Chief Chris Gonzales with Jefferson County ESD#1.
'It's horrible': Family of Beaumont father who was shot, killed in 2015 renewing push for answers
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly 2015 shooting left a young girl without a father, and the family of a Beaumont man is renewing their push for justice as they seek closure. Charles Bluitt was 27 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his home on Abilene Street in Beaumont’s North End.
fox4beaumont.com
New businesses promoting economic growth and employment in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — New businesses in Beaumont are expected to create jobs and keep the economy growing. That's good news for residents who live here and for others who may move to Southeast Texas. While businesses continue to migrate to the area, incentives from the city and state help to...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle
BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
fox4beaumont.com
Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges
BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
