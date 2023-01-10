Read full article on original website
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Explosive Plays Ruined Ohio State’s Season, Kyle McCord Has Interesting Heisman Odds and How the Buckeyes’ 2014 Team Ranks Among Modern National Champs
Buckeye Nation experienced an enormous BOOM on Thursday. What was the BOOM, you ask? Tommy Eichenberg will return for a final season with the Buckeyes in 2023. Get ready for more grunts next fall. Let's have a good Friday, shall we?. THE ACHILLES HEEL. The term “Achilles heel” comes from...
saturdaytradition.com
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DL, announces transfer destination
Javontae Jean-Baptiste has a new football home. The former Ohio State DL will be headed four hours west to play for Notre Dame. On Friday, Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish with a twitter post, along with the caption “Proverbs 16:3.” A short video clip shows a card with the DL stating his last year would be played in South Bend.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio Running Back Sam Williams-Dixon, Defensive Linemen Aydin Breland and Jayden Jackson Pick Up Offers from Ohio State
Wednesday was a big offer day for Ohio State. In Wednesday’s Hurry-Up, we wrote about seven offers in total, with six defensive linemen receiving offers and one running back. Shortly after the article was published, three more prospects announced Ohio State offers, including two more defensive linemen and a running back in the 2024 class.
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
247Sports
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters
It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
Officials Screw Ohio State With Horrendous Late Call Against Minnesota
Ohio State got strait up screwed by the officials.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing
Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports. Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
2 Ohio winners in Mega Millions drawing
Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
pv-magazine-usa.com
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
‘It was brutal’; Man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
cwcolumbus.com
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
Man dead in Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 1600 block of Oak Street near East Market just after 9 a.m. in the Franklin Park neighborhood and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who […]
lara-mom.com
The best steak in Columbus is NOT the most expensive one
This post is an ode to our family’s all-time favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse. We have been regulars at the Polaris Texas Roadhouse for more than 12 years. The owner knows us on sight and always comes over to say hi. For a long time, it was the only restaurant little Zoe would go to so we were there almost weekly!
columbusmonthly.com
Wurst of Columbus: Explore the Offerings at three Local Shops Selling Housemade Sausage
Columbus has seen a butcher shop resurgence in recent years, namely with the arrival of the Butcher & Grocer in 2016 and the Hungarian Butcher last year. Compared to the 136-year-old German institution Thurn’s Specialty Meats, they may be new-school, but these shops are carrying on the Old World tradition of sausage-making. Here are some varieties you might find at each.
Body found in Perry County roadway
ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
