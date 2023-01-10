ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vince McMahon, WWE Retain The Raine Group to Oversee Potential Sale

WWE has retained the services of The Raine Group to explore a potential sale, per the Action Network's Darren Rovell. The Raine Group led the way on the UFC's $4 billion sale, per Rovell, who also noted that the United States-based investment banking firm is leading oversight on Manchester United's potential sale.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Report: All Triple-A Minor League Ballparks to Use Robot Umpires in 2023

Electronic strike zones are officially coming to Triple-A baseball. According to a report from ESPN's Buster Olney, "The electronic strike zone will be used in all 30 Class Triple-A parks in 2023, sources told ESPN, seemingly another significant step toward the implementation of the technology at the big league level in the near future."
Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery After Resigning from WWE amid Rumors of Sale

After resigning from her posts as chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon announced Friday she has undergone a surgical procedure on her ankle. McMahon thanked Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, and tweeted a photo of her heavily wrapped right leg:. After Stephanie's father, Vince McMahon, retired...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WWE Rumors: Triple H Says He'll Retain Creative Control After Vince McMahon Return

Triple H reportedly told talent during a meeting before Friday's SmackDown that he will remain WWE's head of creative despite Vince McMahon's return to the company as chairman of the board of directors. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Triple H noted that while he and McMahon may have discussions...
Lionel Messi, PSG Reportedly Hope to Intensify Contract Talks in January

Paris Saint-Germain and star forward Lionel Messi are optimistic about making progress on a contract extension by the end of the month, according to ESPN FC's Julien Laurens. Messi's current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season, and he has yet to officially extend his stay in the French capital. Laurens reported on Dec. 22 he had "agreed in principle to stay at PSG next season."
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé Headline FIFA The Best Nominees; Cristiano Ronaldo Absent

Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Lionel Messi headlines the list of nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Player of 2022, while Barcelona and Spain's Alexia Putellas looks to win The Best FIFA Women's Player honors for a second straight year:. Nominees for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheBest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheBest</a> FIFA Men's player are here 🤩...
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 13

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on January 13. It may not be the Battle of the Belts this week, but we still had some title action when Darby Allin put his TNT Championship on the line against one of AEW's newest signings, Juice Robinson. We...
NFL Rumors: Jim Caldwell Only Seeking HC Jobs; Rebuffed Commanders OC Interest

Despite receiving interest as an offensive coordinator, Jim Caldwell is only seeking head coaching jobs this offseason. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Caldwell turned down the Washington Commanders' request to interview him for their vacant offensive coordinator position because he wants to be a head coach. Caldwell...
WISCONSIN STATE
49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview

The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Most Exciting Picks for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Winners

With the road to WrestleMania 39 underway, we're two weeks away from Royal Rumble 2023. That means it's time to speculate about which one of our favorite superstars will win each titular match and punch a ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals. Is there anything more exciting in professional...

