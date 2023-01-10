Paris Saint-Germain and star forward Lionel Messi are optimistic about making progress on a contract extension by the end of the month, according to ESPN FC's Julien Laurens. Messi's current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season, and he has yet to officially extend his stay in the French capital. Laurens reported on Dec. 22 he had "agreed in principle to stay at PSG next season."

1 DAY AGO