TRON Ride Gets Official Opening Date At Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Photo: Getty Images

The wait is finally over: TRON Lightcycle / Run will open at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on April 4, the company announced Tuesday, after teasing the date on Disney Parks' social media.

The ride will be among the fastest roller coasters at any Disney theme park.

It's based on the "TRON" franchise stemming from the namesake 1982 movie about a computer programmer transported inside the digital world of a mainframe computer.

The ride is similar to TRON: Lightcycle Power Run, which opened at Shanghai Disneyland in 2016.

Riders will race against the Grid's sinister Programs through eight Energy Gates, as part of Team Blue.

Visitors will need to store their belongings in lockers before riding, and there will be accessible seating options for guests with disabilities.