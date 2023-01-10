Read full article on original website
shastascout.org
Parents, Staff, Former Student Show Up As Gateway School Board Reverses Prior Action On Superintendent Recruitment
1.13.23 6:36 pm: We have updated this article to correctly enumerate Shasta County school districts. We’ve also added information about the Gateway Board’s upcoming meeting to the end of the article. For Louis Gustafson, showing up to a hastily-called January 12 special meeting of the Gateway Union School...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County pays Red Bluff man nearly $500K to settle 2015 incident, attorneys say
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County has paid $480,000 to a Red Bluff man for deputies using excessive force and violating a man’s constitutional rights, according to the Rogers Joseph O’Donnell law corporation. The attorneys of Michael Murchison say he received settlement proceeds for damages, court costs and...
krcrtv.com
Three Shasta County felons arrested during compliance, warrant sweeps on Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three wanted felons were arrested during probation compliance checks and warrant sweeps in southern Shasta County on Friday. Shasta County Probation officers, along with Shasta County Sheriff's deputies, found three people with felony warrants and another person in violation of their probation during the checks.
krcrtv.com
Redding Police arrest strong-arm robbery suspect for 18th time in 18 months
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.
krcrtv.com
Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says Highway 36 in Red Bluff reopened after flooding Saturday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 36 in Red Bluff has been reopened on Saturday. The area from Baker Road to Monroe Avenue was closed due to flooding since around 10:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
krcrtv.com
Woman accused of starting Fawn Fire appears in court for preliminary hearing
REDDING, Calif. — — 31-year-old Alexandra Souverneva, the woman accused of starting the Fawn Fire, appeared in Shasta County court Thursday morning. The Fawn Fire started in late September of 2021 and burned 8,578 acres north of Redding, destroyed 185 buildings, and damaged 26 others. Souverneva allegedly tried...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
actionnewsnow.com
Person who died in Redding structure fire identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
actionnewsnow.com
Parolee arrested for assaulting Redding grocery store employee
REDDING, Calif. - A parolee out of Redding was arrested after a report of an assault at a grocery store Thursday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to a store on the 2200 block of Pine Street around 11:20 a.m. and the suspect took off in a green Honda before officers arrived.
krcrtv.com
Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire
REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
actionnewsnow.com
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
krcrtv.com
Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
krcrtv.com
Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
Plumas County News
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
actionnewsnow.com
Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
krcrtv.com
Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County
CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
