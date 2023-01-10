REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.

REDDING, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO