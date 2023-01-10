Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
Are you brave enough to stay the night in the same room as killer Aileen Wuornos?Evie M.Port Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of impersonating officer, stealing from elderly man at 7-Eleven: Deputies
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a man who they said impersonated a police officer and stole jewelry from an elderly man at a 7-Eleven gas station back in December. James Troy Davis, 52, was arrested for robbery, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and false imprisonment on Jan. 12, deputies said.
WESH
Deputies: 19-year-old shot, killed Orange County father in front of family at birthday party
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the case of a father who it says was shot in cold blood in front of his children for the money he had in his pocket. The murder happened at The Plaza at Millenium...
10NEWS
Cause of death identified in orca whale found beached off Florida's east coast
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Days after an orca was found beached in Flagler County, experts were able to identify what led to the death of the animal. The orca whale, described as being older, died onshore Wednesday in the area of Jungle Hut Park as a result of illness, according to WESH.
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Special Investigation Unit in Daytona Beach found a business was conducting illegal activity, police said Friday. The Daytona Beach Police department sent the team with a warrant to search the Get ‘n Go Citgo. Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and...
Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of setting Volusia County woman on fire, killing her
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a jury has found a man guilty after a woman was set on fire in August 2017. The victim, Tracy Adams, was on fire as she ran into her DeLand home on Aug. 27, 2017. Her car was also engulfed...
She wanted to immigrate to the U.S. to live with her daughter. She came to bury her instead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Karen Rolle thought one of her children was joking when she found out her daughter was dead. “I didn’t believe it at the time,” she recalled, staring off into space. “I said to my girl, ‘Do not play with me.’”
fox35orlando.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
WESH
Dog in need of new home after nearly 100 days at Orange County shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Bella is in need of a new home. All the adorable dogs and cats at Orange County Animal Services need a new home. But sadly, Bella has the dubious honor of being there the longest. WESH 2's Michelle Meredith hung out with Bella Thursday and...
Deputies search for gunman after woman found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman Thursday night. Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. The victim was found inside of a car on...
fox35orlando.com
WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed
DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
Large pile of trash concerns residents at Orange County apartment complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in an Orange County apartment complex said they live near a massive pile of filth. The trash at the Cherry Oaks Apartments is overflowing into the parking lot. And there is a smell in the air. Residents said they are frustrated that the...
fox35orlando.com
17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
wxxv25.com
Florida man charged with assault of man trying to help him
A Good Samaritan trying to help someone who needed help was assaulted for their efforts Tuesday morning. The man the person tried to help is behind bars. Biloxi Police arrested 26-year-old Jacob Austin Crowson of Orlando, Florida and charged him with aggravated assault and public drunk. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway...
Comments / 7