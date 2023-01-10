DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.

