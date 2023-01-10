Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Zavier Betts reportedly returning to teamThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
North Platte Telegraph
Future Nebraska volleyball players are player of the year in Michigan, South Dakota
Nebraska volleyball players Harper Murray from Michigan and Bergen Reilly from South Dakota were each chosen as the Gatorade player of the year for high school volleyball for their respective states. Both Murray and Reilly will join the Huskers later this month for second-semester classes and to practice with the...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule visits Dylan Raiola, NU staff furthers in-state, national reach
With the ability to hit the road and visit 2024 recruits on Friday, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff were predictably busy. Both within the state’s borders and across the country, Nebraska coaches had their lists of players and schools to visit. And for Rhule, that meant seeing the nation’s No. 1 recruit.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
North Platte Telegraph
Why Nebraska RB coach Barthel ‘wasn’t interested’ in the transfer portal
Running backs coach EJ Barthel has only been at Nebraska for a little over a month, but he’s already more than familiar with the talent in his room. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Barthel rattled off all the attributes he likes about Nebraska’s running backs. Anthony Grant is a “powerful runner” bursting with potential, Ajay Allen is “dynamic,” Rahmir Johnson has “elite speed” and Emmett Johnson is a “high-effort, versatile guy,” while Gabe Ervin Jr. is physically impressive.
North Platte Telegraph
Hip injury sidelines Sam Griesel for Nebraska's basketball game at Purdue
Make that two starters out for Nebraska basketball’s game at No. 3 Purdue Friday night. Guard Sam Griesel will miss the contest in West Lafayette, Ind., with a hip injury, according to a school spokesperson. Griesel joins forward Juwan Gary — who hurt his left shoulder in Tuesday night’s loss to Illinois on the injured list for Friday’s game.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska guard Moriarty sinks one-handed heave, lands on SportsCenter
Kendall Moriarty’s half-court shot at the end of the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s game against Penn State on Wednesday landed her on ESPN. Her shot capped Nebraska’s 80-51 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the shot leaving Moriarty’s hands with 2.6 seconds left on the clock and going through the basket just after the buzzer. The sophomore guard from Wheaton, Illinois, launched the shot over her right shoulder with one hand to avoid a shot-clock violation and it landed in the hoop — nothing but net.
North Platte Telegraph
Shoulder injury sidelines Juwan Gary for Nebraska's game at Purdue
LINCOLN — Starting Nebraska forward Juwan Gary will miss Friday night's game at No. 1 Purdue with an injured shoulder, NU coach Fred Hoiberg announced Thursday. Gary left the Huskers' 76-50 loss to Illinois in the second half. He's averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this season. "We're going...
North Platte Telegraph
Stanford transfer Walter Rouse commits to Nebraska
One of the most established left tackles in all of college football is coming to Nebraska. Walter Rouse didn’t expect that to be the case even a few days ago. The Stanford transfer had long planned to turn to the NFL draft after the season. As he pivoted to the portal and made official visits last week to Oklahoma, Iowa and NU, he imagined the Huskers would be his least impressive stop.
North Platte Telegraph
Derrick Walker’s offense crucial as Nebraska basketball faces long odds at Purdue
LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg has a measured, almost monotonous approach to media interviews. So it was notable Thursday afternoon when, in the middle of discussing the impact of forward Juwan Gary’s injury, the Nebraska men’s basketball coach turned to a first-half foul called on center Derrick Walker during NU’s 76-50 loss to Illinois.
North Platte Telegraph
Williams remains upbeat as Husker women work through 'interesting dynamic'
When Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams reviews previous games, she gets a reminder of a player the Huskers aren’t able to use right now. The Huskers have lost all three games since starting guard Allison Weidner injured her knee. The first two came against top-15 opponents in Michigan and Indiana. Then came Saturday’s 57-45 loss against Rutgers, which was disappointing because Rutgers is ranked No. 175 in NET rankings, which is one tool the NCAA uses in creating its tournament field in March.
North Platte Telegraph
True believers: Evan Cooper, E.J. Barthel and why they’ll follow Matt Rhule anywhere
LINCOLN — Evan Cooper says there’s no manual. No Rhulebook. To listen to Nebraska’s new defensive backs coach — or any Matt Rhule assistant — you almost suspect there has be, so aligned they are in using words like, well, alignment. Or how they discuss recruiting, development, culture, anything.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Liam Cronin stacking up wins and moving up rankings after return to the mat
Liam Cronin is thankful to be back on the mat and back to health. His season outlook is looking pretty robust, too. Nebraska's starter at 125 pounds has won nine straight matches and has moved to No. 10 in InterMat's rankings for his weight. With Nebraska's Big Ten dual season opening this weekend, Cronin could see three of the top four in his class by next weekend.
North Platte Telegraph
As Michigan celebrates Outland Trophy, Nebraska pines for return to line toughness
In a crowded ballroom that included Matt Rhule and Tom Osborne as speakers, the can’t-miss Michigan man in a maroon suit was the only one to receive a standing ovation. Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi capped a festive Outland Trophy award dinner Wednesday evening — not to mention a storybook senior season — with a smile and a few quips in front of a receptive audience at Hilton Omaha Downtown.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $120,000. Copyright 2023 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: thirteen, eighteen; White Balls: nine, fifteen) (three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. 30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2. (thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — Two men died when their plane crashed in southeast Nebraska, officials said Thursday. Nemaha County Sheriff Brent Lohman said the county received a call about 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a plane that had left Lincoln for the Auburn airport and had not returned to Lincoln as expected.
North Platte Telegraph
UNMC's Benschoter was a national pioneer in telemedicine and distance learning
OMAHA — Patients today routinely consult with doctors over internet platforms, a practice that accelerated during the pandemic, and students take courses all over the world via distance learning. But in 1964, television was young. That year, Reba Benschoter became director of a National Institute of Mental Health grant...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha student charged with gun possession at high school
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska high school student was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school grounds after staff broke up a fight Thursday, police and school officials said. The 17-year-old boy fled after the altercation and was chased by a police officer assigned to Omaha...
North Platte Telegraph
NPPD will study possible use of ‘small modular nuclear reactors’
Nebraska Public Power District is preparing to study possible locations that could host “small modular nuclear reactors” for future power generation. The Columbus-based district received a grant Jan. 6 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development from the state’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds, NPPD said in a Friday press release.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call
OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
