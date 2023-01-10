ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Why Nebraska RB coach Barthel ‘wasn’t interested’ in the transfer portal

Running backs coach EJ Barthel has only been at Nebraska for a little over a month, but he’s already more than familiar with the talent in his room. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Barthel rattled off all the attributes he likes about Nebraska’s running backs. Anthony Grant is a “powerful runner” bursting with potential, Ajay Allen is “dynamic,” Rahmir Johnson has “elite speed” and Emmett Johnson is a “high-effort, versatile guy,” while Gabe Ervin Jr. is physically impressive.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Hip injury sidelines Sam Griesel for Nebraska's basketball game at Purdue

Make that two starters out for Nebraska basketball’s game at No. 3 Purdue Friday night. Guard Sam Griesel will miss the contest in West Lafayette, Ind., with a hip injury, according to a school spokesperson. Griesel joins forward Juwan Gary — who hurt his left shoulder in Tuesday night’s loss to Illinois on the injured list for Friday’s game.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska guard Moriarty sinks one-handed heave, lands on SportsCenter

Kendall Moriarty’s half-court shot at the end of the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s game against Penn State on Wednesday landed her on ESPN. Her shot capped Nebraska’s 80-51 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the shot leaving Moriarty’s hands with 2.6 seconds left on the clock and going through the basket just after the buzzer. The sophomore guard from Wheaton, Illinois, launched the shot over her right shoulder with one hand to avoid a shot-clock violation and it landed in the hoop — nothing but net.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Shoulder injury sidelines Juwan Gary for Nebraska's game at Purdue

LINCOLN — Starting Nebraska forward Juwan Gary will miss Friday night's game at No. 1 Purdue with an injured shoulder, NU coach Fred Hoiberg announced Thursday. Gary left the Huskers' 76-50 loss to Illinois in the second half. He's averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this season. "We're going...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Stanford transfer Walter Rouse commits to Nebraska

One of the most established left tackles in all of college football is coming to Nebraska. Walter Rouse didn’t expect that to be the case even a few days ago. The Stanford transfer had long planned to turn to the NFL draft after the season. As he pivoted to the portal and made official visits last week to Oklahoma, Iowa and NU, he imagined the Huskers would be his least impressive stop.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Derrick Walker’s offense crucial as Nebraska basketball faces long odds at Purdue

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg has a measured, almost monotonous approach to media interviews. So it was notable Thursday afternoon when, in the middle of discussing the impact of forward Juwan Gary’s injury, the Nebraska men’s basketball coach turned to a first-half foul called on center Derrick Walker during NU’s 76-50 loss to Illinois.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Williams remains upbeat as Husker women work through 'interesting dynamic'

When Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams reviews previous games, she gets a reminder of a player the Huskers aren’t able to use right now. The Huskers have lost all three games since starting guard Allison Weidner injured her knee. The first two came against top-15 opponents in Michigan and Indiana. Then came Saturday’s 57-45 loss against Rutgers, which was disappointing because Rutgers is ranked No. 175 in NET rankings, which is one tool the NCAA uses in creating its tournament field in March.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Liam Cronin stacking up wins and moving up rankings after return to the mat

Liam Cronin is thankful to be back on the mat and back to health. His season outlook is looking pretty robust, too. Nebraska's starter at 125 pounds has won nine straight matches and has moved to No. 10 in InterMat's rankings for his weight. With Nebraska's Big Ten dual season opening this weekend, Cronin could see three of the top four in his class by next weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

As Michigan celebrates Outland Trophy, Nebraska pines for return to line toughness

In a crowded ballroom that included Matt Rhule and Tom Osborne as speakers, the can’t-miss Michigan man in a maroon suit was the only one to receive a standing ovation. Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi capped a festive Outland Trophy award dinner Wednesday evening — not to mention a storybook senior season — with a smile and a few quips in front of a receptive audience at Hilton Omaha Downtown.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $120,000. Copyright 2023 The Associated...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: thirteen, eighteen; White Balls: nine, fifteen) (three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. 30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2. (thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — Two men died when their plane crashed in southeast Nebraska, officials said Thursday. Nemaha County Sheriff Brent Lohman said the county received a call about 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a plane that had left Lincoln for the Auburn airport and had not returned to Lincoln as expected.
AUBURN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

UNMC's Benschoter was a national pioneer in telemedicine and distance learning

OMAHA — Patients today routinely consult with doctors over internet platforms, a practice that accelerated during the pandemic, and students take courses all over the world via distance learning. But in 1964, television was young. That year, Reba Benschoter became director of a National Institute of Mental Health grant...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha student charged with gun possession at high school

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska high school student was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school grounds after staff broke up a fight Thursday, police and school officials said. The 17-year-old boy fled after the altercation and was chased by a police officer assigned to Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NPPD will study possible use of ‘small modular nuclear reactors’

Nebraska Public Power District is preparing to study possible locations that could host “small modular nuclear reactors” for future power generation. The Columbus-based district received a grant Jan. 6 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development from the state’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds, NPPD said in a Friday press release.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call

OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy