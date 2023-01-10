ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 22

Cathy Johnson
3d ago

I don’t see how Massachusetts, NY or Minnesota can be the top three!! All three have horrible crime and o sure wouldn’t want my kids out anywhere out in those states. Biased reporter again.

Reply(2)
5
David Campbell
3d ago

Been Arkansas for 60 years 10 years in the navy Been around the world Coming home to Arkansas Was a blessing This is my opinion That Arkansas has great schools You just got to be in the country To Raise your children away from the city Is grab land while you can

Reply
5
PJA
3d ago

Their top three states are near the bottom for me. Arkansas is a wonderful state for families.

Reply(1)
9
The Center Square

Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law

(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
iheart.com

3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America

Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
TENNESSEE STATE
THV11

Arkansas legislator proposes banning LGBTQ panic defense

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would abolish the panic defense in regards to a victim's sexual orientation. State Senator Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) filed the bill on Thursday, January 12. The gay or trans panic defense is a legal defense tactic that...
ARKANSAS STATE
mediafeed.org

First-time homebuyer programs in Arkansas

If you’re a first-time homebuyer hoping to put down roots in the “Natural State,” better pack your patience. In mid-2022, first-time homebuyers in Arkansas faced many of the same challenges as buyers across the country: higher prices, lower inventory. Even though rising mortgage rates may cause things to cool in the months to come, the median selling price of an Arkansas home hit $253,300 in May 2022, a 17.2% increase in just 12 months, according to Redfin.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day

Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
Comments / 0

Community Policy