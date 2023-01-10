Read full article on original website
KTBS
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 was instrumental Thursday in a man's arrest and large drug seizure, police said Friday. Police said patrol officers attempted a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. A passenger jumped out of the car and ran. After a brief chase, K-9 Diesel found the...
ktalnews.com
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested for fatally beating his grandfather to death Wednesday morning. According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers arrived at the 400 block of Washington Street for a call of a deceased person. The victim was declared dead on the scene by...
KTBS
SPD adds charge to man accused in traffic deaths of mother, daughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An additional charge has been filed against a Shreveport man accused in the deaths of a mother and daughter while allegedly evading police. Shreveport police have charged with Terrance Dangerfield, 24, with felon in possession of a firearm. He's already charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
ktalnews.com
(KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday, a Shreveport police K-9 helped find a fleeing suspect, leading to a large narcotics seizure. Officials say officers attempted a traffic stop around 3:00 p.m. in the Mooretown neighborhood. Passenger Pernell Summage fled on foot, but K-9 “Diesel” found them hiding under a home on Flora St.
KTBS
SPD officer injured while assisting motorist
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police sergeant is recovering from non-life threatening injuries sustained while assisting a stranded driver Thursday night. Police said a driver was stranded in the middle of Interstate 20 east at Hearne Avenue. The officer who responded was unable to move the vehicle so he positioned a patrol unit in the middle lane with overhead emergency lights activated.
KSLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says one of their officers was injured on Thursday, Jan. 12 while assisting someone stranded on I-20 E at Hearne Avenue. The officer was called to the incident just after 10:40 p.m. Unable to move the vehicle from the middle of the...
KSLA
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect broke into Word of God Ministries (WoGM) and attempted to set a fire to the children’s center of the church. On Jan. 13, at 4:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call referring to a break-in and fire at Word of God Ministries, on the 6600 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
KTBS
Caddo jury convicts Shreveport man in child's shooting death
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of the death of a 5-year-old girl while she played in a room of the motel her parents owned was found responsible for the death by Caddo Parish jurors Friday. The seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court found Shreveporter...
KTBS
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested in the beating death of his grandfather, Shreveport police said Friday. Dalton Robinson, 25 is charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday on an arrest warrant. Shreveport police were called to the 400 block of Washington Street...
KSLA
Operation nets drugs, guns and an arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police seized a stolen rifle, a half dozen more guns and various amounts of six different drugs when they arrested a Shreveport man. Members of Shreveport Police Department’s Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.
ktoy1047.com
MCSO high-speed pursuit ends with two arrests
28-year-old Xavier Melton and 27-year-old Bradley Ladarrin were arrested yesterday after the Arkansas State Police alerted MCSO about a Dodge Challenger traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-49. The vehicle was later located by deputies in Garland City. As authorities approached, however, the suspects fled towards Texarkana...
bossierpress.com
BCPD searching for runaway teen
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who ran away from her home. 16-year-old Mariah Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, located in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022. Venious is currently 6-7 months pregnant...
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport PD arrests four after manhunt
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. yesterday. The vehicle refused to stop and led patrol officers on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant. Upon crashing, four armed suspects fled from the vehicle. A K-9 officer located three of the suspects...
KTBS
Woman, child die following crash; SPD makes arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman and child injured Tuesday night when a vehicle was broadsided by a man Shreveport police said was trying to evade a traffic stop have died. And late Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for the two deaths. Terrance Dangerfield, 24, is charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
ktalnews.com
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a Shreveport nightspot. In a media release, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said the 12-person jury unanimously found 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow responsible for the deaths of 22-year-old Chasmine Walters and 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines on June 9, 2019.
KTBS
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
KSLA
Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, a jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot. The 12-person jury unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, of Natchitoches, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. They were shot and killed after an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow worked as a security guard at the club during that time, according to Caddo District Attorney’s Office.
Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money
On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
