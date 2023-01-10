ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#DragRace Exclusive: Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce & Salina EsTitties Talk Shady Superlatives & Sasha Colby Comments On Her Legacy

By Danielle Canada
 3 days ago

Just between us squirrel friends, RuPaul’s Drag Race is already off to a super juicy start and the Queens are exclusively teasing that there’s MUCH more to come.

Source: Drag Race / MTV

As previously reported season 15 premiered Friday, January 6 on MTV and introduced 16 Queens bursting with charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Speaking of talent, the ladies brought theirs to the runway during a maxi challenge judged by RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, and Ariana Grande.

The ladies kicked, flipped, danced, and acted their way through performances and we exclusively spoke with several standouts.

Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties & Sasha Colby Talk Drag Race Season 15

During the premiere, Princess Poppy performed with her parasitic “sister” Petunia the puppet…

Source: Drag Race / MTV

while Robin Fierce put on a high-energy, high-kicking lip-synch.

Source: Drag Race / MTV

Similarly, Salina EsTitties expertly executed a campy Cholita rap…

Source: Drag Race / MTV

and Sasha Colby wowed the judges with her breathtaking performance art.

Source: Drag Race / MTV

Speaking of Sasha, in case you’re unaware, she is a literal legend of the drag scene who won the coveted Miss Continental title in 2012. Not only that but she’s a model, activist, and the drag mother of season 14 Queen Kerri Colby.

With that in mind, we asked if she felt immense pressure while competing during the “Olympics of drag” and she confirmed that while she did, she put it in the back of her mind.

“I think me having a reputation, a career for as long as I have in drag, it could have worked either or depending on how I reacted to it,” Colby told Managing Editor Dani Canada . “I did feel a lot of pressure to show up and show out and show well because I am representing trans women in drag, pageant [drag], and the more mature drag as the oldest gal and hen in the hen house.

“I tried to just be in the moment and enjoy having these moments with my sisters,” she added.

Sasha wasn’t the only one feeling the pressure however, during our interview the ladies were on pins and needles when asked to dish out some super fun (and super shady) cast superlatives that included the “face card” of the season and “most cut-throat tongue” of the season.

Several ladies agreed that the cast of cuties brought their A-game when it came to their faces…

“The dolls were dolling this season,” said Sasha. “As far as the paint [makeup] for me, I would say Anetra . Mama was not afraid of the paint, she had a lot of good real estate to cover.”

“I would say Aura, ” added Princess Poppy. “She is paint-ted down!”

but the group got eerily quiet when asked to dish on who was most shady with their words.

“We all realize we’re not in confessional anymore,” said Sasha with a laugh.

Salina echoed that and added,

“I think we’re gonna find out about a lot of sharp-tongued girls when we watch the confessionals!”

Check out our exclusive with the ladies below!

Drag Race airs Fridays at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV.

