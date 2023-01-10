ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

Comments / 6

Related
WJTV 12

Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
JONESTOWN, MS
deltanews.tv

Coahoma County Death Investigation

A Coahoma county man is in custody this morning. 25 year-old Marquez Griffin has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Delta News anchor Makayla Marsalis has more details on this story.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy