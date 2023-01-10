Read full article on original website
Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
deltanews.tv
Coahoma County Death Investigation
A Coahoma county man is in custody this morning. 25 year-old Marquez Griffin has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Delta News anchor Makayla Marsalis has more details on this story.
