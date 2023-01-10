Read full article on original website
IGN
Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind Exclusive Launch Date, Trailer, and Cast Reveal
IGN can exclusively reveal new details for the upcoming Spotify audio series Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind - the second project to be released as part of Spotify's deal with DC and Warner Bros. following Batman Unburied - including its release date, trailer, key art, and casting details.
IGN
Stars Fell Again - Official Trailer
Bryce is ready to propose to Madison while they visit her family for Christmas. However, the spontaneous wedding of Madison's sister Harper throws Bryce's perfect proposal plans into a tailspin.
IGN
Plane Review
Plane debuts in theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. Theatrical audiences were first introduced to Plane — the latest action-thriller rescued from a Redbox premiere by Gerard Butler’s presence — through its head-scratching trailer. It had one of the funniest title reveals in recent memory, between the gravity with which its five simple letters appear across the screen, and the fact that it seemed to have little to do with an airplane at all, beyond its first few seconds (picture watching a Titanic advert only for the movie to be called “Automobile” since that’s how Rose reaches the harbor). However, in an early twist to the new year, not only does the plane in question have a large and vital presence in the movie, but Jean-François Richet’s tale of a plane trip gone awry, and a subsequent escape from a Filipino jungle teeming with militants, isn’t just competently crafted, but pretty enjoyable too.
IGN
Sharper - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Sharper, an upcoming neo-noir thriller movie starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, Darren Goldstein, and John Lithgow. No one is who they seem in Sharper, a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City's bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters...
IGN
New to Prime Video in January 2023: Jurassic World Dominion, The Legend of Vox Machina, and More
Prime Video is kicking off a big 2023 with some new exciting additions to its library, including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. While it technically came out in December, it was a late addition that is worth a mention as it sees John Krasinski's Jack Ryan return for another adventure that will see him wrongfully accused of a crime he didn't commit.
IGN
The Last of Us Creator Explains Why Film Adaptation of the Game Would Not Work
The Last of Us is HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game that is set to release this month. Creator and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann talked about the adaptation and how it was initially supposed to be a film adaptation as opposed to a TV series. In...
IGN
Who Invited Charlie? - Official Trailer
Phil Schreiber, a self-involved hedge fund manager escapes to the Hamptons with his wife and son at the beginning of the pandemic. Making an already fraught situation worse is the surprise arrival of Phil’s college roommate Charlie. An exemplar of Falstaffian excess, Charlie is also the keeper of some of Phil’s darkest secrets. To make matters worse for Phil, his wife and son love Charlie. As Charlie makes himself at home -- secrets are revealed that threaten to do more harm than the virus they’re all hiding out from.
IGN
Missing - Review
Missing hits theaters on Jan. 20, 2023. Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick’s Missing rides the success of Searching into another Screenlife adaptation about family members seemingly gone without any trace. Johnson and Merrick served as directors of virtual photography and editors on Aneesh Chaganty’s Searching, now handling both writing and directing duties after Chaganty and co-writer Sev Ohanian hatched a sibling story idea. It’s less a sequel and more a filmmaking reunion — Missing inverts Searching by focusing on a computer-literate 18-year-old whose mother vanishes. Searching stumbles through technological sleuthing (by character design), where Missing puts all the power in someone too comfortable behind a screen. A bold approach, but there’s less suspenseful browser crawling and iMessaging this time around — the “screen” emanates less “life.”
IGN
How to Watch The Last of Us: Episode Release Schedule and Cast
The verdict is in, and HBO's The Last of Us has landed among the few video game adaptations that successfully transition from the interactive medium to film or television. According to our The Last of Us: Season 1 review, the series takes "the essence of what made the original tale so enduring [and] builds out the world of the game while also switching up some aspects to almost entirely stunning effect."
IGN
The Alien TV Show Is in Active Pre-Production
The upcoming FX TV series set in the Alien universe is “gearing up for production this year”, according to FX boss John Landgraf. The series - which is being helmed by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott- was first revealed back in January 2021, and is set to be a prequel to Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror masterpiece.
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Will Have Captain America: Civil War-Level Consequences for the MCU
According to a producer at Marvel, the upcoming finale to the Ant-Man trilogy could have massive stakes for the rest of the MCU, setting up a series of catastrophic dominoes leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Stephen Broussard, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development,...
IGN
HBO Max Is About to Get More Expensive in the U.S.
HBO Max has announced its first ever price hike as the streaming service and home of Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon and the upcoming Last of Us series will increase to $15.99 a month. Currently priced at $14.99, the one dollar price increase is the first bump in...
IGN
Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night - Official Trailer
A death game where “Game Over” leads directly to death in the real world. Sword Art Online the Movie Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night is coming to theaters this February. Tickets available on Fandango.
IGN
The Drop Review
The Drop premieres exclusively Jan. 13 on Hulu. The Drop starts off with a bang, literally. It gives us the entertaining basics about young married couple Lex (Anna Konkle) and Mani (Jermaine Fowler), transplants in Los Angeles who are enthusiastically trying to make a baby. But a destination wedding to Mexico with Lex’s old college friends ends up testing their whole relationship once an accident turns their stay into a trip from hell. The smart and witty premise that launches the main conflict ends up getting buried by an ensemble of absurdist friends who don’t really bolster the main story, as much as steal focus from it making for a fractured and uneven exploration of love and potential parenthood.
IGN
Marvel’s Spider-Man: 6 Awesome Gameplay Mods (PC)
Marvel’s Spider-Man is already a fantastic game, no matter which platform you play it on, but the PC version has some awesome user-generated mods available for use. Here’s 6 of our favorites!. From swinging mods, to combat mods, and even Garfield mods, we’ve got you covered with this...
IGN
Chapter 5 - Abandoned Paradise
Having put an end to Geist's evil machinations and discovered the secrets of the Castle of Illusion in Chapter 4, you and your party are left in the lurch. With nothing else to go off of except the coordinates Geist left behind, Aria's investigation takes you back to the pod at the Northern Village Square. From there, events take an even stranger turn.
IGN
MODOK Explained: What's Up With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Big-Headed Baddie?
MCU fans rejoice, Phase 5 is almost here. With the arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, the next era of Marvel movies begins. The new Ant-Man trailer showcases an epic battle between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathon Majors) after the hero and his family accidentally open a portal to the Quantum Realm... again. But while we knew all of that before this multiversal trailer, one thing that the new clip confirms is the arrival of one of Marvel's wildest and most maniacal villains, MODOK (or M.O.D.O.K. if you want to get technical)!
IGN
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., an upcoming movie based on Judy Blume's classic novel. The movie stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Kathy Bates, and Benny Safdie. In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York...
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Character Guide
HBO's The Last of Us, which is based on Naughty Dog's acclaimed game franchise, is set to debut on January 15, 2023. The story is centered on the post-apocalyptic cross-country odyssey of Joel and Ellie, who must survive against all odds in a world decimated by a mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus which has created a far-reaching infection that transforms humans into raving monsters.
IGN
Pokemon Anime Series Will End With a Reunion of Ash, Misty and Brock; Squishmallows to Arrive in February 2023 and More
The Pokemon series we know for the past 25 years is now finally coming to an end. We recently saw Ash Ketchum achieve his life-long dream of becoming the Pokemon Champion of the World. It was then announced that Ash and Pikachu will be exiting the series for new cast members to take their place.
