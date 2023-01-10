ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Stars Fell Again - Official Trailer

Bryce is ready to propose to Madison while they visit her family for Christmas. However, the spontaneous wedding of Madison's sister Harper throws Bryce's perfect proposal plans into a tailspin.
IGN

Plane Review

Plane debuts in theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. Theatrical audiences were first introduced to Plane — the latest action-thriller rescued from a Redbox premiere by Gerard Butler’s presence — through its head-scratching trailer. It had one of the funniest title reveals in recent memory, between the gravity with which its five simple letters appear across the screen, and the fact that it seemed to have little to do with an airplane at all, beyond its first few seconds (picture watching a Titanic advert only for the movie to be called “Automobile” since that’s how Rose reaches the harbor). However, in an early twist to the new year, not only does the plane in question have a large and vital presence in the movie, but Jean-François Richet’s tale of a plane trip gone awry, and a subsequent escape from a Filipino jungle teeming with militants, isn’t just competently crafted, but pretty enjoyable too.
HAWAII STATE
IGN

Sharper - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Sharper, an upcoming neo-noir thriller movie starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, Darren Goldstein, and John Lithgow. No one is who they seem in Sharper, a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City's bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters...
IGN

Who Invited Charlie? - Official Trailer

Phil Schreiber, a self-involved hedge fund manager escapes to the Hamptons with his wife and son at the beginning of the pandemic. Making an already fraught situation worse is the surprise arrival of Phil’s college roommate Charlie. An exemplar of Falstaffian excess, Charlie is also the keeper of some of Phil’s darkest secrets. To make matters worse for Phil, his wife and son love Charlie. As Charlie makes himself at home -- secrets are revealed that threaten to do more harm than the virus they’re all hiding out from.
IGN

Missing - Review

Missing hits theaters on Jan. 20, 2023. Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick’s Missing rides the success of Searching into another Screenlife adaptation about family members seemingly gone without any trace. Johnson and Merrick served as directors of virtual photography and editors on Aneesh Chaganty’s Searching, now handling both writing and directing duties after Chaganty and co-writer Sev Ohanian hatched a sibling story idea. It’s less a sequel and more a filmmaking reunion — Missing inverts Searching by focusing on a computer-literate 18-year-old whose mother vanishes. Searching stumbles through technological sleuthing (by character design), where Missing puts all the power in someone too comfortable behind a screen. A bold approach, but there’s less suspenseful browser crawling and iMessaging this time around — the “screen” emanates less “life.”
IGN

How to Watch The Last of Us: Episode Release Schedule and Cast

The verdict is in, and HBO's The Last of Us has landed among the few video game adaptations that successfully transition from the interactive medium to film or television. According to our The Last of Us: Season 1 review, the series takes "the essence of what made the original tale so enduring [and] builds out the world of the game while also switching up some aspects to almost entirely stunning effect."
IGN

The Alien TV Show Is in Active Pre-Production

The upcoming FX TV series set in the Alien universe is “gearing up for production this year”, according to FX boss John Landgraf. The series - which is being helmed by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott- was first revealed back in January 2021, and is set to be a prequel to Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror masterpiece.
IGN

HBO Max Is About to Get More Expensive in the U.S.

HBO Max has announced its first ever price hike as the streaming service and home of Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon and the upcoming Last of Us series will increase to $15.99 a month. Currently priced at $14.99, the one dollar price increase is the first bump in...
IGN

The Drop Review

The Drop premieres exclusively Jan. 13 on Hulu. The Drop starts off with a bang, literally. It gives us the entertaining basics about young married couple Lex (Anna Konkle) and Mani (Jermaine Fowler), transplants in Los Angeles who are enthusiastically trying to make a baby. But a destination wedding to Mexico with Lex’s old college friends ends up testing their whole relationship once an accident turns their stay into a trip from hell. The smart and witty premise that launches the main conflict ends up getting buried by an ensemble of absurdist friends who don’t really bolster the main story, as much as steal focus from it making for a fractured and uneven exploration of love and potential parenthood.
IGN

Marvel’s Spider-Man: 6 Awesome Gameplay Mods (PC)

Marvel’s Spider-Man is already a fantastic game, no matter which platform you play it on, but the PC version has some awesome user-generated mods available for use. Here’s 6 of our favorites!. From swinging mods, to combat mods, and even Garfield mods, we’ve got you covered with this...
IGN

Chapter 5 - Abandoned Paradise

Having put an end to Geist's evil machinations and discovered the secrets of the Castle of Illusion in Chapter 4, you and your party are left in the lurch. With nothing else to go off of except the coordinates Geist left behind, Aria's investigation takes you back to the pod at the Northern Village Square. From there, events take an even stranger turn.
IGN

MODOK Explained: What's Up With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Big-Headed Baddie?

MCU fans rejoice, Phase 5 is almost here. With the arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, the next era of Marvel movies begins. The new Ant-Man trailer showcases an epic battle between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathon Majors) after the hero and his family accidentally open a portal to the Quantum Realm... again. But while we knew all of that before this multiversal trailer, one thing that the new clip confirms is the arrival of one of Marvel's wildest and most maniacal villains, MODOK (or M.O.D.O.K. if you want to get technical)!
IGN

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. - Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., an upcoming movie based on Judy Blume's classic novel. The movie stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Kathy Bates, and Benny Safdie. In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York...
NEW JERSEY STATE
IGN

The Last of Us HBO Series Character Guide

HBO's The Last of Us, which is based on Naughty Dog's acclaimed game franchise, is set to debut on January 15, 2023. The story is centered on the post-apocalyptic cross-country odyssey of Joel and Ellie, who must survive against all odds in a world decimated by a mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus which has created a far-reaching infection that transforms humans into raving monsters.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy