Matt Hardy Comments On How WWE Sale Reports Will Benefit AEW
Will the return of Vince McMahon to WWE and reports of a company sale to Saudi Arabia have an affect on AEW?. Matt Hardy thinks it will. The pro wrestling legend spoke on the latest installment of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," about how he feels these factors will actually benefit AEW.
AEW Sets A New Record With This Past Wednesday Night’s Episode Of Dynamite
According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, All Elite Wrestling sets a new record with their Dynamite episode this past Wednesday night from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California as they would get the biggest walk-up sales in company history and last Wednesday's Dynamite even had a legitimate sell-out of over $700,000 with their gate.
AEW Announces Three Matches And More For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the three matchups and two segments that will take place as part of tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will take on House Of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) in Tag Team action, Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. of the Jericho Appreciation Society will go up against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his AEW TNT Championship against Juice Robinson.
Dan Lambert On AEW Fans: "All They Do Is Whine"
During his recent chat with SportsKeeda, Dan shared his disdain for All Elite Wrestling fans. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. “All they do is whine, all they do is b***h, all they do is moan. If I wanted to do that every Wednesday I would just sit home with my wife. So, I took a little break, and I am back home and readjusting and figuring out what’s next in the future. I really don’t like the fans.”
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, WWE NXT Highlights (Video)
-- All Elite Wrestling will make its Rhode Island debut on April 7th, where the Ryans Center will host a live edition of AEW Rampage, as well as Battle of the Belts VI. According to a report from PWInsider, fans can grab early tickets to the event by using the code: BTL6R.
William Regal's New Role, Job Title In WWE Revealed
William Regal has his new job title. As noted, "The Gentleman Villain" recently parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, where he was serving as the Blackpool Combat Club leader, and re-signed with WWE. Regal can not appear on WWE television until 2024, per the conditions of his AEW release. The...
Jim Ross On Advice To Everybody Working In The WWE Worried About Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the advice he has for everybody working in WWE and are worried about Vince McMahon's return to the Board of Directors to help with the sale of the company and Vince possibly returning to creative to run things.
Dax Harwood Talks The Future Of FTR In All Elite Wrestling
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he and Cash Wheeler asked AEW President and CEO Tony Khan for the next few months off and how the request was granted, so there is a possibility that their contracts will be extended after it expires in April.
Sting Thinks Wrestlers In The Modern Era Are Trying Too Hard
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as why he thinks wrestlers in the modern era are trying too hard, whether it is their gimmicks or their promos. Sting said:. “There’s just too much...
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Explains How Committed Hip-Hop Star Rick Ross Is To AEW
How committed is hip-hop star Rick Ross to All Elite Wrestling?. According to Shane "Swerve" Strickland, the rap mogul is very serious about his commitment to both he and AEW. During a recent appearance on The Cruz Show, "The Mogul Affiliates" member spoke about Ross' passion for promoting "Swerve's" efforts and AEW.
Lee Johnson Reflects On Match With Brodie Lee, Talks Admiration Of Sting
The Factory’s Lee Johnson recently spoke with AEW Unrestricted, for an in-depth chat covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the All Elite Wrestling talent reflected on a match with Brodie Lee, and discussed his admiration of wrestling legend Sting. Featured below are the highlights from the interview...
Various News: AEW Star Says ‘Bye’, Every Mickie James Last Rodeo Match So Far (Video)
-- Ahead of Friday’s Hard to Kill event, Impact Wrestling has posted a footage of every ‘Last Rodeo’ match for Mickie James. James will face IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill in a Title vs. Career Match. -- In other news from the...
Tony Schiavone Offers High-Praise For Excalibur, Puts Over Paul Wight For Commentary Ability
Excalibur and Paul Wight have some commentary chops. Someone with a significant level of experience in the field, Tony Schiavone, recently co-signed such a belief. During the latest installment of his "What Happened When?" podcast, the AEW commentator offered high-praise for Excalibur's abilities, and even vouched for Paul Wight as a legitimate addition to the AEW broadcast team.
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Featuring Special Guest RJ City (Video)
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week's installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight's show, which emanates from Los Angeles, CA., Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with...
Dax Harwood On Narrative That Says He Is Working As A Spokesman For CM Punk
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as a narrative that says he is working as a spokesman for former AEW World Champion CM Punk, who is his close personal friend. According to Dax Harwood, that is not the case and all he was trying to do was make things right.
Khan Family Reportedly Interested in Merging AEW With WWE
-- Yesterday, a dark horse candidate emerged as a potential buyer of the WWE property and it would be headed by AEW owners Shahid and Tony Khan, who were reportedly looking at a company to partner with in regards to a potential purchase. -- CNBC is now reporting that the...
Report: AEW's Shahid & Tony Khan Potentially Interested in Purchasing WWE
-- Rumors of a WWE sale are rampant and while many expect the company to be sold within the next six months, there is no clear cut favorite on which entity will be the one to land the promotion with Comcast, FOX, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon, Endeavor, Liberty Media and Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund as all the names that seem to be in the mix. There may be another dark horse buyer interested.
Tony Khan Claims "Very Smart Person" Made Suggestion To Him About AEW Pairing
"A very smart person" suggested to Tony Khan that he pair FTW Champion Hook up with fellow fan-favorite Danhausen. Well, the AEW and ROH President did not say, but did confirm that the pairing was suggested to him during a recent interview with the New York Times. Also during the...
Molly Holly Shares Her Thoughts On The Culture In WWE, Talks Helping Young Talent
WWE Hall Of Famer and current Producer Molly Holly recently sat down for a Highspots virtual signing, and discussed a number of topics covering all things pro wrestling. During the signing, Molly praised the way WWE's culture has changed throughout the years, and explained how she's helping young talents in current role with the company.
AEW Announces Two Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature two matches. It was announced that Bryan Danielson will take on Bandido in Singles action and Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager will face "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Singles Match. Next week's AEW...
