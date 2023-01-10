ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

McCarthy stands by Santos despite growing calls for resignation from other GOP lawmakers

Rep. George Santos, the recently elected GOP congressman from New York who has admitted to lying about parts of his resume, is facing escalating backlash from his own party as a growing number of House Republican lawmakers call for him to resign or say he can't serve effectively even as Speaker Kevin McCarthy has stood by the embattled congressman.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

George Santos said accused 'Ponzi scheme' he worked at was '100% legitimate' when accused of fraud in 2020

Republican Rep. George Santos, said a company later accused of running a "Ponzi scheme" was "100% legitimate" when it was accused by a potential customer of fraud in 2020, more than a year before it was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Once the company, where he worked, came under federal scrutiny, Santos claimed publicly that he was unaware of accusations of fraud at the firm, a CNN KFile review of Santos' social media and statements found.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Democrats urge Biden not to 'provide shelter' to Bolsonaro

Dozens of House Democrats on Thursday urged US President Joe Biden not to "provide shelter" for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the wake of an attack on Brazil's democratic institutions that echoed the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol. In their letter, the lawmakers called for the administration...
FLORIDA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Analysis: Documents probe dents Biden's claims to competence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden offered himself to Americans as a president they wouldn’t have to think about after the tumult of his predecessor. But an excruciating week of awkward disclosures and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified records found at his Delaware home and a former office dating to his time as vice president is beginning to strain his claim to competence. The surprise revelations that on three different occasions Biden’s lawyers found improperly stored classified documents and official records evoked the turmoil surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency, a four-year ruckus from which Biden has tried to move the country past. It’s an embarrassment to Biden, and the selection of a special counsel to investigate potential criminal wrongdoing in the matter exposes the president to a new, self-inflicted risk. Further, it complicates the Justice Department’s calculus about whether to bring charges against Trump over his handling of classified material, hands fresh ammunition to newly empowered House Republicans eager to launch investigations and undercuts a central plank of Biden’s pitch to voters just as he looks to launch a reelection bid in the coming months.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Concerns over Santos' backstory were known prior to the election

Concerns over Rep. George Santos' backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance at...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Nancy Pelosi, a US representative from California. Father: Thomas D'Alesandro, Baltimore mayor and US congressman. Marriage: Paul F. Pelosi (1963-present) Children: Nancy, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul and Alexandra. Education: Trinity College, Washington, DC (Now Trinity Washington University), A.B. in Political Science, 1962. Religion: Roman...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans use of term 'Latinx' in state documents

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order this week barring the use of the term "Latinx" in official state documents, saying the government should use "ethnically appropriate language." Sanders, a Republican who gained national recognition as White House press secretary in the Trump administration, signed several orders involving...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

White House Covid-19 Response Team's chief science officer to retire

Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the White House Covid-19 Response Team, is retiring, according to a statement from the US Department of Health and Human Services. "For decades, Dr. Kessler has worked tirelessly to address our nation's most challenging public health issues, and his work during the COVID-19 pandemic has been no different," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the statement Friday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Justice Department announces new rule to regulate pistol-stabilizing braces

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Steve Dettelbach, the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), announced new regulations Friday that would subject pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration. Gun control proponents argue that stabilizing braces -- which can be...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy