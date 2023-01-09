Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Lee Johnson Reflects On Match With Brodie Lee, Talks Admiration Of Sting
The Factory’s Lee Johnson recently spoke with AEW Unrestricted, for an in-depth chat covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the All Elite Wrestling talent reflected on a match with Brodie Lee, and discussed his admiration of wrestling legend Sting. Featured below are the highlights from the interview...
rajah.com
Molly Holly Shares Her Thoughts On The Culture In WWE, Talks Helping Young Talent
WWE Hall Of Famer and current Producer Molly Holly recently sat down for a Highspots virtual signing, and discussed a number of topics covering all things pro wrestling. During the signing, Molly praised the way WWE's culture has changed throughout the years, and explained how she's helping young talents in current role with the company.
rajah.com
Mickie James Wants One More Run As IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Explains How Jordynne Grace Is Unique
Mickie James continues to make the media rounds ahead of the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During a recent discussion with Pro Wrestling Torch, the "Hardcore Country" singer spoke about how Jordynne Grace is unlike any opponent she has faced thus far in her career, wanting one final run as IMPACT Knockouts Champion and more.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Raven For Hard To Kill 2023
Quote the Raven, nevermore. After IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023, that is. On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced Hall of Fame legend Raven for their upcoming Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view event at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA., as well as the post-PPV television taping. "Hard To Kill weekend keeps getting...
rajah.com
William Regal's New Role, Job Title In WWE Revealed
William Regal has his new job title. As noted, "The Gentleman Villain" recently parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, where he was serving as the Blackpool Combat Club leader, and re-signed with WWE. Regal can not appear on WWE television until 2024, per the conditions of his AEW release. The...
rajah.com
Ronda Rousey Says Everything Is A Little Bit In Flux With The WWE Right Now
Top WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey recently took to her gaming stream, where she talked about a number of topics such as how ever since Vince McMahon returned to the promotion's Board of Directors, it has caused a shockwave throughout the entire industry and things have been a little bit in flux.
rajah.com
AXS TV Officially Announces Broadcast Schedule Of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced, via a press release, their complete broadcast schedule of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 beginning today, January 12 at 10PM ET immediately following IMPACT Wrestling's flagship show. It was also revealed on the press release that tonight's NJPW On AXS TV broadcast will feature the return of Kenny Omega as he battles Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. The January 19th as well as the January 26th and February 2nd episodes of NJPW On AXS TV were announced as well.
rajah.com
Taya Valkyrie Offers High Praise For Mercedes Mone Following Wrestle Kingdom 17 Debut
Taya Valkyrie recently appeared as a guest on Comedy Store Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star offered strong praise for Mercedes Mone following her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in Tokyo, Japan. Featured...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says It Is Very Possible That Charlotte Will Surpass His World Title Record
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he believes his daughter Charlotte Flair, who is currently a 14-time Women's Champion, will possibly surpass his 16-time World Championship record.
rajah.com
WWE Broadcast Team Member Comments On Being Released
WWE broadcast team member Sudu Shah has parted ways with the company. Shah, who was hired by WWE in January of 2022 and has most recently been used as one of the commentators along with Byron Saxton of NXT Level Up, confirmed that Tuesday was his final day with the company.
rajah.com
WWE Superstar, Ring Announcer Get Engaged (Photo)
It looks like Smackdown Superstar Ricochet has found his one and only. In a post on Twitter, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced that former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion Richochet has popped the question. Check out the post from Irvin below:. Ricochet is currently in a feud with...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Talks His Decision To Retire After Facing Baron Corbin At WWE's WrestleMania 35
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to talk about a number of topics such as why he decided to retire from in-ring competition after facing Baron Corbin in a match at WWE's WrestleMania 35. Kurt Angle said:. “Vince decided to put Baron Corbin...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Awesome Kong Was Difficult To Work With In TNA Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed topics such as how pro wrestling legend Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female wrestlers in TNA Wrestling and the industry, was difficult to work with despite having a great look and being impressive as hell in the ring.
rajah.com
Sting Thinks Wrestlers In The Modern Era Are Trying Too Hard
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as why he thinks wrestlers in the modern era are trying too hard, whether it is their gimmicks or their promos. Sting said:. “There’s just too much...
rajah.com
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Set For Comedy Store Appearance, WWE's The Bump Livestream (Video)
-- Following his one on one contest with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on Monday's edition of Raw, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is set for an appearance at the Comedy Store in LA. The event will be hosted by his brother, Ryan Nemeth:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Brian James Reveals Former WWE Superstar He Feels Had Potential To Be Great Manager
Road Dogg Brian James respects the verbal ability of former WWE Superstar Real1 (a.k.a. Enzo Amore). During a recent installment of his official podcast, the New Age Outlaws tag-team legend from D-Generation X and longtime behind-the-scenes producer in WWE spoke about how he always felt that Enzo Amore would make a great pro wrestling manager.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The television tapings took place prior to last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club taking on The Butcher and The Blade and Top Flight's Darius Martin and Dante Martin in a 3-Way Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Comments On How WWE Sale Reports Will Benefit AEW
Will the return of Vince McMahon to WWE and reports of a company sale to Saudi Arabia have an affect on AEW?. Matt Hardy thinks it will. The pro wrestling legend spoke on the latest installment of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," about how he feels these factors will actually benefit AEW.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Reflects On Monday Night Raw Segment With Ryback
Remember when Ryback slapped Ricky Starks with tuna salad on Raw?. During his recent appearance on Rewind With Besa, All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks reflected on a Monday Night Raw segment, featuring himself, and former WWE Superstar Ryback. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On working as...
rajah.com
Saraya Talks About Possibility Of Having Matches Against Men In AEW (Video)
Could we see Saraya squaring off against a man inside an All Elite Wrestling ring?. During her recent interview with hip-hop personality DJ Whoo Kid on his "Whoo's House?" podcast, the former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about this. “It is, but you know, I feel people are really...
Comments / 0