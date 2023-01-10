Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
A Call to Action to San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego CitiesAlexCapSan Diego, CA
Related
Coast News
San Marcos stabbing victim, 60, dies in hospital, suspect in custody
SAN MARCOS — A 23-year-old woman is now facing a first-degree murder charge after a 60-year-old man died from his injuries today after being stabbed last week in San Marcos, law enforcement said Friday. Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 200 block of West San Marcos Boulevard,...
Coast News
Vista student arrested for ghost gun
VISTA — A Vista high school student was arrested this week for allegedly bringing a ghost gun to school with him, authorities reported Jan. 12. Believing the student appeared intoxicated, staff at Alta Vista High School approached 18-year-old Eduardo Soto at the Bonair Road campus shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday to question him, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Coast News
Alta Vista student arrested after bringing ghost gun to school
VISTA — An 18-year-old student at Alta Vista High School was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges after bringing a ghost gun, ammunition and liquor to school grounds. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Eduardo Soto was contacted by school staff on Wednesday afternoon after appearing intoxicated and that he became aggressive and pushed a staff member.
Coast News
CSUSM task force recommends renaming Craven Hall
SAN MARCOS — A Cal State San Marcos task force has issued a long-anticipated recommendation to rename a prominent campus building named after the late state senator William A. Craven, the university announced Friday. The Craven Taskforce’s recommendation to rename Craven Hall will go to the CSU board of...
Coast News
Letter: Leadership should address election acrimony
I read today’s article covering former mayoral candidate Jeff Morris’ Christmas Day misdemeanor domestic violence case. Thank you for the factual and impartial account. To me, the details of what happened are largely a private matter. Those will be handled by the courts; and in any case, cannot reveal what must be instead read between the lines: the setting of the event; just after a nasty mayoral race where Jeff Morris and Cindy Cremona equally split the vote in opposition to Tony Kranz. As a result, Kranz has now been seated with less than half the vote.
Coast News
VetArt instructor memorializes fellow veteran in portrait gifted to wife
VISTA — Around the start of COVID-19, Navy veteran Vincent Coniglio became passionate about working with sculpture, finding healing and community, and guidance from a certain instructor after connecting with the Veterans Art Project in Vista. When Coniglio passed away in January 2022, leaving unfinished the bronze-casted head he...
Coast News
San Diego volunteers raising $150K for nursery at Baja orphanage
REGION — A group of volunteers and philanthropists in San Diego is coming together to help a 50-year-old orphanage in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico, care for abandoned infants. A GoFundMe campaign is raising $150,000 to build a nursery facility on the Rancho de los Niños Orphanage campus in Baja California, 90 miles from the San Diego border.
Coast News
Dates set for high school selection
ENCINITAS – The San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) high school selection window for the 2023-2024 school year will open at 8 a.m. Jan. 30 and will close at 4 p.m. Feb. 17. Who should submit a high school selection during the window? Students currently attending SDUHSD schools:
Coast News
Encinitas artist wins second place
ENCINITAS — Encinitas artist Denise Tverdoch has won second place in the January Members Show on display in the San Diego Watercolor Society gallery in Liberty Station. Tverdoch’s painting entitled “Tease” was selected by local juror Wanda Honeycutt for this honor. Honeycutt said of the painting, “This is a stunning, beautiful piece. I love the softness of the figure. She is holding a cloth in front of her that is covering up just the right places for modesty, but yet she has a look on her face that is ambiguous. We don’t know what she is thinking, we don’t know what her life is like, so that mystery draws me to it. I love the limited palette, with the gold and the flesh tones. There are some mysterious looking marks in the background that are intriguing as well, giving the viewer a lot to wonder about. The composition is beautiful as well. It is evocative of some of the old masters, it is gorgeous.”
Coast News
Encinitas surfers Spencer, Slawson win opening heats at Sambazon
ENCINITAS — Local surfers made a splash during Monday’s opening round of competition at the Sambazon World Junior Championships hosted by Best Western, advancing to the elimination rounds of the weeklong surfing competition at Seaside Reef. For the women, Encinitas resident Alyssa Spencer, 19, won her heat on...
Coast News
Rare pregnant seadragon at Birch
SAN DIEGO — A female Weedy Seadragon has transferred eggs to a male at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, a rare event and a first for the institution, it was announced Jan. 9. “We’re elated to be able to witness this at...
Coast News
Stonesteps beach access closed
ENCINITAS — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure. The Stonesteps staircase will remain closed until an assessment is complete and repairs can be made. Residents...
Coast News
New year, new fitness offerings at Chuze Encinitas
With enhancements to group fitness, extra offered amenities and an opportunity to start for free, Chuze Fitness in Encinitas is reinventing new year’s resolutions by helping its members focus on setting new habits that they can hold throughout the year. While Chuze Encinitas has always offered group training since...
Coast News
ELL Sandlot baseball’s simple pitch: Kids run the show
The youngsters show up, their brassy parents don’t get in the way and welcome to youth baseball, North County-style. “We really wanted the kids to play baseball with as little adult interference as possible,” Mitch Gingrich said. Gingrich, an Encinitas Little League board member, is presenting baseball with...
Comments / 1