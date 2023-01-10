ENCINITAS — Encinitas artist Denise Tverdoch has won second place in the January Members Show on display in the San Diego Watercolor Society gallery in Liberty Station. Tverdoch’s painting entitled “Tease” was selected by local juror Wanda Honeycutt for this honor. Honeycutt said of the painting, “This is a stunning, beautiful piece. I love the softness of the figure. She is holding a cloth in front of her that is covering up just the right places for modesty, but yet she has a look on her face that is ambiguous. We don’t know what she is thinking, we don’t know what her life is like, so that mystery draws me to it. I love the limited palette, with the gold and the flesh tones. There are some mysterious looking marks in the background that are intriguing as well, giving the viewer a lot to wonder about. The composition is beautiful as well. It is evocative of some of the old masters, it is gorgeous.”

