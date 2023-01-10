Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cofcsports.com
No. 22 Men's Basketball Hosts William & Mary on MLK Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The No. 22 College of Charleston men's basketball team will play their second contest at TD Arena in three days when William & Mary comes to Charleston on Monday. The Cougars defeated Elon on Saturday 78-60 to set-up a battle with the Tribe who took down UNCW yesterday. Action is set for 5:00 p.m. in TD Arena.
cofcsports.com
No. 22 Men's Basketball Welcomes Elon to TD Arena
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Currently riding the country's longest winning streak, the No. 22 College of Charleston men's basketball team welcomes Elon to George Street for the first of two home games in two days. Action is set for 4:00 p.m. against the Phoenix. STORYLINES. After a 20-year absence, the College...
cofcsports.com
No. 22 Cougars Sink Season-High 15 Triples in Victory Over Elon
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The No. 22 College of Charleston men's basketball team defeated Elon 78-60 Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd of 5,095 at TD Arena. The win moves the team to 18-1 on the year with a win streak of 17 games. The Cougars started the...
cofcsports.com
Cougars Fall to Clemson on Saturday Afternoon
CLEMSON, S.C.—The College of Charleston Women's tennis team lost to Clemson by a score of 7-0 at Duckworth Family Tennis Facility on Saturday afternoon. "Tough match against a much improved Clemson team. It was great to experience an indoor match after a two year break. This will certainly help if we must move indoors for CAA play. Proud of the way the team battled in the second sets. They displayed the never give up mentality."
cofcsports.com
Women's Tennis Begins 2022-2023 Season at Clemson
CHARLESTON, S.C.—The College of Charleston's women's tennis team will travel to Duckworth Family Tennis Facility to face Clemson on Saturday January 14. The match is slated to start at 1 p.m. CofC Notes. The Cougars finished with a 19-7 record for the 2021-2022 season. Charleston fell to Clemson 5-2...
cofcsports.com
Bailey, Kreek Lead Cougars at Gamecock Opener
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Kaitlynn Bailey moved up the College of Charleston record book in both her sprint events, and freshman Emily Kreek cracked the top 10 in the 60 hurdles to highlight the track and field team's outing at the Gamecock Opener on Saturday. Bailey began her day with...
cofcsports.com
Cougars Launch Indoor Track and Field Season at Gamecock Opener
CHARLESTON, S.C. – College of Charleston opens its 2023 indoor track and field season Saturday at the Gamecock Opener in Columbia. The meet is the first of four indoor events for the Cougars this winter, including a return trip to Columbia on February 3-4 for the South Carolina Invitational.
cofcsports.com
Women’s Basketball Hosts Family Day Sponsored by College of Charleston’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences
CHARLESTON, S.C.- College of Charleston returns home, after a quick two-game road trip, to host Hofstra on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game, sponsored by the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, will also serve as Family Day with fun activities planned for the kids, and autographs post-game. All home...
Comments / 0