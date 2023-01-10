CLEMSON, S.C.—The College of Charleston Women's tennis team lost to Clemson by a score of 7-0 at Duckworth Family Tennis Facility on Saturday afternoon. "Tough match against a much improved Clemson team. It was great to experience an indoor match after a two year break. This will certainly help if we must move indoors for CAA play. Proud of the way the team battled in the second sets. They displayed the never give up mentality."

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO