ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeanlife.com

Brooklyn Police Precinct event honors MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. was born on Jan. 15, 1929. He was one of the pioneers of the civil rights movement in the United States in the 1950s and 1960s, until his death on April 4, 1968. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated annually on the third Monday in...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy