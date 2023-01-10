Read full article on original website
Bronco Learning Commons builds student success
Albertsons Library is partnering with the Advising and Academic Support Center to create The Bronco Learning Commons. This project aims to create a welcoming environment, free from judgment, where students are encouraged to leave insecurities behind and trust that staff and peers are there to help them gain confidence, improve their academics and teach them how to tap into the resources they need to be successful.
College of Health Sciences celebrates two retiring staff; reception Jan. 19
The College of Health Sciences invites the campus community to celebrate two retiring staff members: Leslie Black, management assistant for the college’s dean’s office, and Jeff Thompson, program manager for Idaho Occupational Safety and Health Consultation Program. A retirement party will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the Norco Building, room 117. Refreshments will be served and Dean Tim Dunnagan will offer remarks.
Celebrate the installation of endowed chairs Jan. 30
The campus community is invited to celebrate the installation of three endowed chairs at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the Skaggs Hall of Learning located in the Micron Business and Economics Building. The endowed chairs are:. Emily Wakild, Andrus Center for Public Policy Endowed Chair. Sam (Stephanie A.)...
Mahoney selected as faculty ombud
Michelle Mahoney joins Manda Hicks and Michelle Bennett in the Faculty Ombuds Office. Mahoney is a business communication lecturer in the Marketing Department of the College of Business and Economics and brings more than ten years of faculty experience to the ombuds role. In addition to higher education, Mahoney’s career spans television and radio news, public relations and professional public speaking. Mahoney’s academic training focuses on journalism, public relations and communication. She is an active member of the Northwest Communication Association and the International Ombud Association. In her free time, she enjoys volunteering for youth lacrosse programs in the community.
Alumni, student and faculty exhibitions open in the Neri and Blue Galleries Jan. 19
Student and faculty exhibitions open in the Blue Galleries. The Blue Galleries present the 2023 Annual Student Juried Exhibition and the 2023 Biennial Faculty Exhibition in the Center for Visual Arts Jan. 19 – March 26, 2023. These exhibitions open with a reception from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Visit the gallery Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. through March 26, 2023.
Series of legislative session updates begins Jan. 18
The campus community is invited to attend an update titled “Legislature 101” with Andrew Mitzel, director of government relations. The Zoom webinar will begin at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Participants will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar after registering. This will be Mitzel’s...
Faculty and Staff Fitness Challenge open for spring 2023
Students in the kinesiology department are once again participating in an experiential learning opportunity and hosting the spring fitness challenge to help faculty and staff achieve their health and fitness goals. The 10-week challenge will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Those interested in participating can register via a Google Form.
Poetry performance ‘Witches of Yesterday, Witches of Today’ Feb. 1
To celebrate Creative Writing Professor Clyde Moneyhun’s forthcoming book of translated poems, “Witch in Mourning,” and the university’s production of “Afflicted: Daughters of Salem,” an evening of poetry performances is scheduled from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the Keith and Catherine Stein Luminary, located in the Center for the Visual Arts. The event will feature actors from “Afflicted” reading and performing selected poetry from Moneyhun’s book within a digital installation created by artist and Boise State adjunct professor Erin Cunningham. The performance is also accompanied by an interactive exhibit about witchcraft lore in paintings and prints.
Boise State Symphony Orchestra spring concert Feb. 12
The Boise State Symphony Orchestra, with guest faculty artists, will perform their spring concert entitled “Music At A Time of War!” at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in the Morrison Center Main Hall. Each of the works featured on this program was written between the war years of 1942-1945.
