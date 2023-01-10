Read full article on original website
Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Pennsylvania in Congress voted Jan. 6-12
The new Congress began with votes on the IRS, abortion and China.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to arrive Saturday
A group of California residents is receiving payments Saturday that could be over $1,000 from a state program.
Proposed House rule would put the focus where it belongs: governing, not campaigning | Opinion
A rule proposed by Reps. Britt Raybould and Brent Crane would stop silly, counterproductive tantrums on the House floor. | Opinion
Tennessee town that used racist slur for a Native woman renamed
Big changes are being made to several areas across the country that previously included a racist term in their name. One of those places is in Tennessee.
