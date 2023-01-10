Read full article on original website
‘Bon Appetit: A Celebration of Food and Film’ at WAC Jan. 21
The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to host a double feature of films about French cuisine and culture, served with a delicious spread of appetizers, wine, and coffee on January 21, 2023, from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance at Eventbrite and Hardt’s Music and $15 at the door.
Sublett named 2022 Latsch Award winner
The Winona Human Rights Commission (HRC) is pleased to announce the recipient of the John A. Latsch Award for 2022 — Kathy Sublett, founder of Let’s Erase the Stigma. Ms. Sublett founded Erase the Stigma to help individuals with a criminal history, chemical dependency, bad credit, and/or negative medical diagnosis to move past the shame and to live a life of integrity and dignity. Her motto is “if you make a mistake, fix it, and move on.” Over the past year, Ms. Sublett and Let’s Erase the Stigma have held numerous expungement clinics in the Winona community. These clinics provide education and resources, as well as assisting individuals in filing for and obtaining expungements of eligible criminal convictions. As evidence and statistical data show, persons of color are disproportionately impacted by criminal convictions and the collateral consequences that result, exacerbating difficulties finding employment and stable housing. Individuals in other protected classes, including those with mental health and chemical dependency struggles, are also disproportionately impacted by collateral consequences from previous criminal consequences.
Save the western view of the Winona Public Library
When the Masterpiece Hall builds at Fifth and Washington Streets, it can give Winona a generous gift by preserving an open view of the Winona Public Library. Approaching the Winona Public Library from the west on Fifth Street today, you see why the building’s on the National Register of Historic Places. The Roman dome, the beautiful Bedford stone exterior, and the two delicately arched windows rise in a clear view. The length of the building shows off the color of the stone, and a side view of the front entrance hints at something special ahead — the historic entrance of Minnesota’s oldest active library building, Georgian marble columns, ornate oak doors, a frieze that’s invited the public into the “WINONA FREE PVBLIC LIBRARY” since 1899 — all framed grandly by large arched windows.
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor
Recently, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church and School welcomed me as their new pastor. I have had an interesting journey to come to Winona, which shows that God has a very interesting way of working things out for us sometimes. If you’d have told me in high school that as an adult, I’d love living in Minnesota, I would have thought you were out of your mind, because Winona is a long way from my hometown of Morehead City, N.C.
Winona HRC sponsors ‘Juneteenth’ essay contest
The Winona Human Rights Commission is sponsoring an essay contest for all area students in grades 9 through 12. The essay topic this year is “Juneteenth.” Prizes will be awarded as follows: first place, $100; second place, $50; and third place, $25. The contest rules and entry form have been sent to teachers in the local schools and are available on the city of Winona website.
Winona Volunteer Services celebrates volunteer excellence
Winona Volunteer Services is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Mettille Award. Winona Volunteer Services presents this award annually to a peer-nominated volunteer who embodies commitment, service, creativity, and reliability. The Mettille Award recognizes these individuals as vital to fulfilling the mission of Winona Volunteer Services: “With dedicated volunteers and partners, we help people address life’s challenges in a respectful and dignified manner.” This award originated in 2002 and was named after Chuck Mettille who embodied the spirit and dedication of volunteerism.
Kennebeck, Beverly J.
Beverly J. Kennebeck, 66, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. She was born July 27, 1956, to Loren and Delores (Klonecki) Helwig. She attended school in Arcadia and graduated in 1974. Bev was united in marriage to Robert...
Editor’s Notes: Mechanically challenged
I’m not very handy. I’m more of a creative type — a “words person.” I’d be happy to diagram a sentence for you or critique your essay, but don’t ask me to fix the plumbing. People sometimes expect men to know these sorts of things, though.
Lourdes Hall still in limbo
Winona State University (WSU) has not yet found a buyer for its former West Campus dorm, Lourdes Hall. WSU announced in summer 2021 that it was working to sell its three West Campus properties — the Tau Center, Maria Hall and Lourdes Hall — in the hopes of moving all student housing onto the main campus in the future, providing students with more contemporary housing and saving on building operation and maintenance costs. The university made the announcement against a backdrop of facing declining enrollment.
Winona County dairy group seeks dairy princess candidates
The American Dairy Association (ADA) of Winona County seeks candidates to participate in this year's dairy princess program. Dairy princesses and ambassadors serve as goodwill ambassadors for the dairy industry through appearances that help explain dairy farmers' passion for taking care of their animals and land, while providing nutritious food for people locally and throughout the world.
Forum with local elected officials Jan. 14
The League of Women Voters — Winona, Project FINE, and the Winona County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee are pleased to invite you to the 2023 Elected Official Outreach Event on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9-11 a.m. at the Winona County History Center’s Wanek Hall. All are invited...
Police blotter
• At 2:33 p.m. deputies arrested a 17-year-old Stockton girl on potential charges of disorderly conduct after deputies received a report of the teenager allegedly being disruptive during her court hearing via Zoom in Stockton. According to the report, the teenager allegedly pounded on walls, yelled, and screamed during her court hearing.
New members join Winona council
The new year brings new tidings, and the Winona City Council isn’t an exception. Two new council members, Jeff Hyma and Jerome Christenson, joined the big table at city hall, bringing new perspectives and ideas to the city’s issues. During their first City Council meeting, Hyma and Christenson got a taste of what their new positions entail, and provided some commentary on what’s to come.
Winona School Board approves $94M ask
Voters will decide this spring whether to approve $94 million in facilities projects at Winona Area Public Schools that would raise taxes by $247 a year on a $200,000 home. The School Board decided last Thursday to pursue a facilities referendum that aims to remodel some classrooms, make additions to elementary schools, and add a new gym at the high school, among other projects. The referendum will take place on April 11.
Fech hits new high in Warriors’ victory over Bemidji
The Winona State University (WSU) women’s basketball team got a precious conference win on Saturday, topping the Bemidji State University (BSU) Beavers 76-63. The two teams were evenly matched through most of the first half before a string of baskets by Lauren Fech and Alex Dornfeld in the final two minutes of the second quarter put WSU up 36-29. From that point on, there was no catching the Warriors as they cruised to a 22-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter. The Beavers did their best to chip away at that advantage, but Fech, Dornfeld, and Caitlin Riley kept the game out of reach for BSU.
Bemidji defeats Warrior men at home, 65-61
Coming off a three-game winning streak, the Winona State University (WSU) men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the new year on Saturday, 65-61 against Bemidji State University (BSU). In the back-and-forth battle, WSU held a narrow advantage at halftime, but the Warriors couldn’t match the Beavers’ 38-point rally in the second half.
Free tax preparation available now
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) will again be available free of charge to people of all ages and abilities with low to moderate incomes in the Winona area. VITA, a national program through the IRS and the Minnesota Department of Revenue, is sponsored locally by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota and a large group of dedicated volunteers who serve as greeters, appointment takers, and tax preparers. Space is graciously made available by Winona Volunteer Services, the city of St. Charles, and the La Crescent Public Library.
Vote Tuesday on new police-fire study; current LEC not included
The Winona City Council is set to vote on Tuesday on a new public safety facility study. Under the new proposal, the city is studying up to eight new options for standalone and combined police and fire stations. City staff recommend not studying the current Law Enforcement Center (LEC). However, an option the city’s study would explore is the possibility of a new Winona Police Department (WPD) and Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) facility downtown, an idea county officials have not discussed publicly.
County approves feedlot expansions
Two dairy feedlot expansions — including one just under the animal unit cap — sailed through Winona County hearings and were unanimously approved this winter. Some county officials raised concerns about the potential environmental impacts of the larger feedlot expansion before ultimately voting in favor of it. Last...
Winona approves new seniority pay system
Winona city staff will see a base pay increase for 2023 after the Winona City Council voted last Monday for a scheduled pay increase for this year and the next two years. With the increase, city officials are also looking to change the city’s seniority pay system, potentially affecting city taxes in the future.
