The Winona Human Rights Commission (HRC) is pleased to announce the recipient of the John A. Latsch Award for 2022 — Kathy Sublett, founder of Let’s Erase the Stigma. Ms. Sublett founded Erase the Stigma to help individuals with a criminal history, chemical dependency, bad credit, and/or negative medical diagnosis to move past the shame and to live a life of integrity and dignity. Her motto is “if you make a mistake, fix it, and move on.” Over the past year, Ms. Sublett and Let’s Erase the Stigma have held numerous expungement clinics in the Winona community. These clinics provide education and resources, as well as assisting individuals in filing for and obtaining expungements of eligible criminal convictions. As evidence and statistical data show, persons of color are disproportionately impacted by criminal convictions and the collateral consequences that result, exacerbating difficulties finding employment and stable housing. Individuals in other protected classes, including those with mental health and chemical dependency struggles, are also disproportionately impacted by collateral consequences from previous criminal consequences.

WINONA, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO