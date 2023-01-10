ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Doug Leier: A big picture look at North Dakota winter fishing

When the first storm iced some parts of North Dakota, then followed with snow from inches to feet, a collective sigh could be heard from Williston to Wahpeton. After the snow was moved, those with a glass half-full attitude smiled with thoughts of ice fishing. There was more snow, more cold, but the hardy souls had seen this before.
No-cost school meals for all students clears first committee

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill to provide free school breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of income is moving forward in the Minnesota House after clearing its first committee Wednesday. Backers say kids can’t learn on an empty stomach, and Moorhead Democrat Heather Keeler said the measure...
Final defendant in Detroit-to-N.D. Reservations drug trafficking ring sentenced

FARGO (KFGO) – The final defendant was sentenced Friday morning in federal court as part of “Operation Blue Prairie,” a years-long organized-crime and drug investigation into the multi-state trafficking of oxycodone targeting three of North Dakota’s Indian Reservations. Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced Baquan Sledge of Detroit,...
