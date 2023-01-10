Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Wichita firefighter
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags across the State of Kansas have been ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Wichita firefighter Larry Feuerborn. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed Executive Order 20-30 to order all flags throughout the Sunflower state to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday.
KCTV 5
‘Axing Your Taxes’ takes forefront of Gov.’s 2024 budget plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has released the fiscal year 2024 budget plan with the intention of providing tax relief to families, funding schools, and more. According to Governor Laura Kelly’s office, one aspect of Governor Kelly’s plan features the “Axing Your Taxes” plan. The office said...
KCTV 5
KDHE says Governor’s COVID test was likely false positive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s Office says Gov. Laura Kelly’s doctor and state health experts agree her COVID test was likely a false positive. The statement late Thursday came two days after Kelly’s office announced she’d tested positive for the virus and was experiencing mild symptoms. The news came just hours after she held a news conference to sign an executive order, one day after the inauguration ceremony, and two days after the inaugural ball.
KCTV 5
Small businesses urge Kansas Legislature to keep them in mind this session
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small businesses have urged the Kansas Legislature to keep their interests in the forefront of their mind during the 2023 session. As the Kansas Legislature gaveled into session on Tuesday, Jan. 10, National Federation of Independent Businesses State Director Dan Murray urged legislators to keep small businesses and their interests in mind in 2023.
KCTV 5
DESE study shows Missouri struggles to keep teachers in classrooms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri school districts struggle to find teachers to lead classrooms, but that’s only part of the problem. The state also saw a decline in teacher retention. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary education recently released a study on the Teacher workforce. Part of the...
KCTV 5
Report finds Kansas spends little on smoking tobacco
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is one of the states to spend little money on smoking tobacco. With the cost of smoking totaling more than $600 billion per year, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that it released its report on The Real Cost of Smoking by State, and Kansas was found to spend one of the least amounts of money.
KCTV 5
Pro-abortion access legislation heads to Illinois Governor’s desk for signing, while Missouri leader pushes against abortion in Congress
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - In a post Roe v. Wade world, abortion providers in Illinois such as Planned Parenthood say the demand for abortion care access has not slowed down. “It is still incredibly busy, and that is in the context of even more providers joining the Southern Illinois region,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and Southwest Missouri. “We’ve expanded our operations to 10 hours, we’ve added additional service lines, optimized using telemedicine abortion and, even despite all of these operational changes, we are still looking at a two to three week wait for abortion care.”
KCTV 5
On Your Side: Missouri attorney general announces judgment against timeshare exit company
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced the state obtained a consent judgment against Vacation Consulting Services, LLC; VCS Communications, LLC; The Transfer Group, LLC; Real Travel, LLC; and their owner Brian Scroggs for failing to let consumers out of their timeshare agreements. Scroggs owned...
KCTV 5
Diabetes drug, gaining popularity for weight loss, in short supply
Meet the Overland Park man who bought the Oregon home featured in ‘The Goonies’ for $1.7M. “Hey, you guys!” A local entrepreneur has purchased a piece of Hollywood nostalgia in the form of an iconic movie home. Kearney School District puts plans to build fifth elementary school...
KCTV 5
Death investigation led to section of I-435 being shut down temporarily
Meet the Overland Park man who bought the Oregon home featured in ‘The Goonies’ for $1.7M. “Hey, you guys!” A local entrepreneur has purchased a piece of Hollywood nostalgia in the form of an iconic movie home. Kearney School District puts plans to build fifth elementary school...
KCTV 5
Team of the Week: Lee’s Summit West Titans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the Lee’s Summit West Titans!
KCTV 5
$1.35 billion up for grabs in Friday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Are you feeling lucky this Friday the 13th? Better grab a Mega Millions lottery ticket, because it’s now a Mega “Billions” opportunity. An estimated $1.35 billion is up for grabs Friday---the second largest prize the Mega Millions has ever seen. It’s also the fourth highest in U.S. history.
Comments / 0