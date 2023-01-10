ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - In a post Roe v. Wade world, abortion providers in Illinois such as Planned Parenthood say the demand for abortion care access has not slowed down. “It is still incredibly busy, and that is in the context of even more providers joining the Southern Illinois region,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and Southwest Missouri. “We’ve expanded our operations to 10 hours, we’ve added additional service lines, optimized using telemedicine abortion and, even despite all of these operational changes, we are still looking at a two to three week wait for abortion care.”

