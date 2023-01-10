ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again

When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL Analyst Louis Riddick has BOLD prediction for 2023 Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 regular season, I projected that the Detroit Lions‘ playoff hopes would come right down to Week 18 when they faced the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Lions from playoff contention by defeating the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, but they still played their butts off and defeated the Packers to finish the season with a 9-8 record. (My prediction was 10-7).
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Detroit Sports Nation

Should the Red Wings Re-Sign or Trade Tyler Bertuzzi

With just under two months till the NHL trade deadline, the question has arisen, should the Detroit Red Wings re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi to a long-term contract, or should they trade him? Bert has just returned to the Red Wings lineup from his second injury of the season, and the question has been talked about since before the season started and was even talked about a little last year.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Saddiq Bey Shines In Much-Needed Detroit Pistons Victory

Please watch the video above. Pistons Overcome Slump With Impressive Win Against Timberwolves. Eric Vincent: What’s good? Detroit Sports Nation. I am Eric Vincent, your host here at the DSN News Desk. Thank you for tuning in. We appreciate your time and support and it’s coming off a much-needed Detroit Pistons victory. After playing some raggedy and some nasty basketball over these past couple of weeks, the Detroit Pistons finally got a W that was much needed to knock them out of this slump that they’ve been in, especially coming off of the injuries they’ve been dealing with as well.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings beat Leafs 4-1 in Original Six matchup

The Detroit Red Wings finally overcame their four-year, nine-game, losing streak to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Red Wings dropped the Leafs 4-1 Thursday night, taking advantage of the injury to Auston Matthews and the fact the Leafs played back-to-back to get the win, their first against their original six rival since Feb 1, 2019.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ OC Ben Johnson set to interview with 3 NFL teams

Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to decide who his offensive coordinator would be for the 2022 season. As we know, Campbell decided that Ben Johnson would be promoted from within, and it was eventually decided that Johnson would also be calling all of the offensive plays. Well, Johnson not only called the plays but he is now considered to be one of the most innovative play callers in the NFL. Because of that, he is being considered as a head coaching candidate for various head coaching openings around the league.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions NFL Playoffs Rooting Guide: Wild Card Weekend

It was not meant to be. After starting the season with a 1-6 record, there were some people who were actually ready to move on from Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach, Dan Campbell. Granted, those are probably the same people who said Jared Goff would not make it to 2023 as the Lions quarterback. Well, the Lions proceeded to go 8-2 in their final 10 games to finish with a winning record in 2022. Unfortunately, the Lions finished one game short of earning a berth in the NFL Playoffs. That being said, most of you will probably be watching the NFL Playoffs so we figured we would help you out in terms of which teams to root for.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

