Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again
When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
Battle of the Injuries: Detroit Pistons and Timberwolves Face Off with Key Players Out
The Detroit Pistons will look to break their three-game losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on their home court, where they have a record of 5-14. Detroit Pistons (11-33) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) When: 7 p.m. Wednesday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Bey and Bogdanovic lead Detroit Pistons to comeback victory over Timberwolves
The Detroit Pistons overcame a 10-point deficit in the first three minutes to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Saddiq Bey led the team with 31 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points as the shorthanded Pistons secured the victory despite being without three rotation post players. Why...
Valanciunas dominates in paint as Pelicans defeat Detroit Pistons 116-110
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Detroit Pistons 116-110 on Friday night, with Jonas Valanciunas leading the way with 33 points. The Pelicans were without a trio of injured players, including Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herbert Jones, while the Pistons were missing Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III, and Cade Cunningham.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
NFL Analyst Louis Riddick has BOLD prediction for 2023 Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, I projected that the Detroit Lions‘ playoff hopes would come right down to Week 18 when they faced the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Lions from playoff contention by defeating the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, but they still played their butts off and defeated the Packers to finish the season with a 9-8 record. (My prediction was 10-7).
Miguel Cabrera pokes fun at Detroit Tigers changes at Comerica Park
Earlier today, it was announced that the Detroit Tigers would be transforming Comerica Park before Opening Day. They are moving some of the walls in, relabeling some with accurate laser-measured distances, and lowering the wall height to seven feet. Why It Matters. For years, Comerica Park has been a hitter’s...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Should the Red Wings Re-Sign or Trade Tyler Bertuzzi
With just under two months till the NHL trade deadline, the question has arisen, should the Detroit Red Wings re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi to a long-term contract, or should they trade him? Bert has just returned to the Red Wings lineup from his second injury of the season, and the question has been talked about since before the season started and was even talked about a little last year.
Robby Fabbri’s comeback sparks two-game winning streak for Detroit Red Wings
Robby Fabbri’s return to the Detroit Red Wings has sparked a two-game winning streak and reinvigorated the team’s depth and energy. Fabbri had undergone his third major knee surgery and was out for the season’s first three months. His return has brought energy, competition, and depth to the Wings’ lines.
Saddiq Bey Shines In Much-Needed Detroit Pistons Victory
Please watch the video above. Pistons Overcome Slump With Impressive Win Against Timberwolves. Eric Vincent: What’s good? Detroit Sports Nation. I am Eric Vincent, your host here at the DSN News Desk. Thank you for tuning in. We appreciate your time and support and it’s coming off a much-needed Detroit Pistons victory. After playing some raggedy and some nasty basketball over these past couple of weeks, the Detroit Pistons finally got a W that was much needed to knock them out of this slump that they’ve been in, especially coming off of the injuries they’ve been dealing with as well.
Detroit Red Wings beat Leafs 4-1 in Original Six matchup
The Detroit Red Wings finally overcame their four-year, nine-game, losing streak to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Red Wings dropped the Leafs 4-1 Thursday night, taking advantage of the injury to Auston Matthews and the fact the Leafs played back-to-back to get the win, their first against their original six rival since Feb 1, 2019.
Detroit Red Wings and Leafs face off in crucial playoff positioning matchup
The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday evening, looking to avenge their 4-1 loss to the Leafs on Saturday. The Leafs enter the game with a three-game win streak and a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games, while the Red Wings are struggling with a 4-5-1 record over the same period.
Motor City Cruise Fall Short to Raptors 905 in 105-99 loss
The Motor City Cruise came up short in a 105-99 loss to the Raptors 905 Thursday night. Winning results are still a work in progress for the Cruise as they are now 1-6 in the regular season, one of the lowest records in the G-League. Game Recap:. There was plenty...
Heat showing interest in point guard
The Miami Heat have "registered interest" in a point guard who is a popular name each year at the NBA trade deadline. The post Heat showing interest in point guard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Veteran big man, Nerlens Noel, proves he still has it in blowout win over Timberwolves
In Wednesday’s blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nerlens Noel, the veteran center for the Detroit Pistons, demonstrated that he still possesses the ability to anchor the defense. His defense was crucial to a 36-point outburst by the offense, leading to the victory. Why it Matters:. Noel’s play was...
Detroit Lions’ OC Ben Johnson set to interview with 3 NFL teams
Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to decide who his offensive coordinator would be for the 2022 season. As we know, Campbell decided that Ben Johnson would be promoted from within, and it was eventually decided that Johnson would also be calling all of the offensive plays. Well, Johnson not only called the plays but he is now considered to be one of the most innovative play callers in the NFL. Because of that, he is being considered as a head coaching candidate for various head coaching openings around the league.
Red Wings’ Moritz Seider Looks to Improve Defensive Play and Increase Production
The Detroit Red Wings were able to stop Winnipeg’s five-game win streak with a 7-5 victory on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak of their own. In the team’s victory, the Red Wings were able to see a bunch of players go off and end up on the scoresheet, including defenseman Moritz Seider who finished the game with four assists.
Detroit Lions NFL Playoffs Rooting Guide: Wild Card Weekend
It was not meant to be. After starting the season with a 1-6 record, there were some people who were actually ready to move on from Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach, Dan Campbell. Granted, those are probably the same people who said Jared Goff would not make it to 2023 as the Lions quarterback. Well, the Lions proceeded to go 8-2 in their final 10 games to finish with a winning record in 2022. Unfortunately, the Lions finished one game short of earning a berth in the NFL Playoffs. That being said, most of you will probably be watching the NFL Playoffs so we figured we would help you out in terms of which teams to root for.
