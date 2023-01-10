ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, bracket

Novak Djokovic, a record nine-time champion, and defending champion Rafael Nadal headline the 2023 Australian Open, where the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record is at stake. Djokovic is PointsBet Sportsbook’s favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal...
KRMG

3 Americans, Raducanu through to Australian Open 2nd round

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Americans Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins reached the second round in contrasting fashion at the Australian Open on Monday. Third-seeded Pegula overwhelmed Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-0, 6-1 while seventh-seeded Gauff overcame a second-set wobble to beat Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4.

