‘A Man Called Otto’ Is Tom Hanks at His Most Insufferable
Tom Hanks is one of a handful of true American sweethearts. That’s a prestigious honor, bestowed upon him, Anne Hathaway, and that kid from TikTok who really loves corn. And it’s not to be taken lightly. We rely on these figures to make us smile, laugh, and dazzle us with their performances—even when their films are bad. Unfortunately, Hanks is on the verge of being stripped of his title after trying our patience one too many times.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Totally Forgotten Owen Wilson Movie Charts in Netflix's Top 10
Owen Wilson may best be known for his comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and last year's Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, but it is another title from his long list of credits that is making waves with Netflix viewers. After joining the streamer's content catalogue last month, the 2015 action thriller No Escape jumped into Netflix's Top 10 movies streaming chart, al while generating plenty of buzz online.
The royal tragedy at the heart of 'Spare'
Maybe "Megxit" was never about Meghan Markle. Maybe it was always driven by Prince Harry, who, in his American wife, found the much-needed catalyst to leave a family where he could never outrun the feeling of being second-best. The spare as opposed to the heir. This is not simply my...
When 'The Chosen' Jesus met giant serpent Satan: Jonathan Roumie dishes on 16-foot python co-star
Jonathan Roumie's Jesus has a slithering costar in Sunday's "The Chosen" episode - a 16-foot python named Penelope. "We all gasped when we saw her."
Miss Universe 2023 Judge Big Freedia Opens Pageant Singing High Notes With Dancing Beauty Queens & Sparkling Style
Big Freedia brought out big vocals on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana, to help open the 2023 Miss Universe pageant. The rapper, who served as a judge, performed as the Miss Universe contestants danced onstage. Hosts Olivia Culpo and Jennie Mai Jenkins also joined in by dancing alongside members of the audience. The time is now, we are LIVE! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/V8kmoHYaum — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023 As a New Orleans native, the “queen of twerk” was an apt choice for the vibrant introduction, which featured a jazz band, dancers dressed in Mardi Gras-style costumes and delegates twirling their pastel parasols. The bounce-music artist...
Irrelevant: A Hollywood Tragicom review – broad-brush contender story misses its mark
“Vivien fucking Leigh,” fumes Millie Grable as she marches into her Hollywood Boulevard office to escape that actor’s induction into the Walk of Fame across the road. She has reason to be angry. As a powerful agent to the stars – the gallery of headshots that line her office pays testimony to their A-list calibre – what she really wanted to do with her life was to be an actor. She got near the dream too, excelling at Rada alongside Leigh, although she tells us ruefully that “I was the pretty one, the talented one.”
First Lines Friday!
First Lines Fridays is a weekly feature for book lovers hosted by Wandering Words. What if instead of judging a book by its cover, its author or its prestige, we judged it by its opening lines?. Pick a book off your shelf (it could be your current read or on...
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Team on Netflix's Your Place or Mine — Watch Rom-Com Trailer
Why yes, we will watch a cheesy romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the new movie Your Place or Mine, which brings two of the genre’s MVPs together for the first time. Due out Friday, Feb. 10, the feature centers on best friends (and total opposites) Debbie and Peter. “She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York,” according to the official logline. “When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they...
Is The Pale Blue Eye based on a true story?
Is The Pale Blue Eye based on a true story? When it comes to movies about real-life historical figures, the blend between fact and fiction can be tricky and lead to some confusion. This is certainly the case in the latest Netflix horror movie, The Pale Blue Eye. In the...
8 royal-worn perfumes and colognes that are fit for everyone
Members of the royal family are known for setting many a sartorial trend. Whether it was The Princess of Wales Kate reinventing the modest wedding dress or Meghan championing the coat dress, the royal stamp of approval makes for an instant classic. But what about their tastes for the ephemeral — specifically, the personal scent?
‘Ozark’ has lost its place as another Netflix original creeps up on Nielsen streaming records
The records are being made and broken within the halls of Netflix, as Ozark sees its spot in the history books usurped by a fellow streaming original. No prizes for guessing which Netflix series has one-upped Ozark in viewership over the first four weeks of availability, as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday skips past the Jason Bateman thriller series. In four weeks, Wednesday saw a massive 16.2 billion minutes viewed according to Nielsen, some 1.4 billion more than Ozark’s final season.
Love Will Tear Us Apart by C.K. McDonnell – ARC Review!
Love can be a truly terrible thing. Marriages are tricky at the best of times, especially when one of you is dead. Vincent Banecroft, the irascible editor of The Stranger Times, has never believed his wife died despite emphatic evidence to the contrary. Now, against all odds, it seems he may actually be proved right; but what lengths will he go to in an attempt to rescue her?
New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 9, 2023
Here's what you can tune in to this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.
Amanda Seyfried’s Golden Globes Excuse Has Twitter Spiraling
Hey, quick question for Amanda Seyfried: So, uh, what’s that musical you're working on? The one that prevented you from attending the Golden Globes? The people are demanding answers. (Me, I’m people.) ICYMI: Instead of accepting the award for best actress for her performance in The Dropout, Seyfried...
Rachel McAdams & Kathy Bates Wow in First Official Trailer for ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’
Lionsgate just released the first official teaser for 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.' Watch the video here.
A troubled modern masterpiece that was burned at the box office stake holds up as one of the unsung greats
Andrew Dominik knows a thing or two about controversy and troubled productions, with the filmmaker’s most recent feature Blonde sparking plenty of backlash, and he did himself no favors by effectively blaming women for the polarizing reception. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford was a lot more straightforward by comparison, but still suffered from its fair share of issues.
Queen Elizabeth’s Famous Drop Scone Recipe Is Surprisingly Easy
If you’re looking for a royally approved recipe to add to your breakfast rotation, you’ve come to the right place. On the latest episode of Celeb Bites, PureWow Creator Juliette made Queen Elizabeth II’s famous Drop Scones. (The recipe went public after the monarch shared it with U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1960.)
The Last of Us Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Rare Perfect Score
Reviews for HBO's The Last of Us are in, and as of now, the show boasts a pretty incredible score on Rotten Tomatoes. With 29 critic ratings in at the time of publishing, the TV show adaptation of The Last of Us currently has a score of 100%. That'll likely change as more reviews start coming in for the series, but as it stands, it's an impressive score to start with for the show that's less than a week away now.
Paramount’s Channel 5 Says Drama Fueling Ratings Growth & Record Profit As It Eyes New Series From ‘All Creatures Great & Small’ Producer
EXCLUSIVE: Channel 5 has said the success of drama series including All Creatures Great and Small has boosted its ratings and propelled the Paramount-owned UK broadcaster to record profits. Channel 5 is looking to double down on its scripted purple patch with another major adaptation from Playground Entertainment, producer of All Creatures. The company is in talks to turn international bestseller Hardacre into a sweeping rags-to-riches series set in Yorkshire, Deadline can reveal. Channel 5, overseen by Ben Frow, Paramount UK’s chief content officer, said drama series helped boost its audience share for a fourth consecutive year. Ratings were up 1% to...
