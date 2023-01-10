Read full article on original website
Collider
'Mayans M.C.' Set to Conclude with Season 5 at FX
The Santo Padre charter is set to have one last ride. FX has revealed that the network's popular drama series Mayans M.C. will be ending with its fifth season. The announcement was made today during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by FX boss John Landgraf. The...
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS
The spirits of Woodstone will continue to haunt CBS as the network renews Ghosts for Season 3. The series will officially return for the 2023-2024 broadcast season following its current second season. Moving from the 9/8c timeslot to its permanent spot at 8:30/7:30c, Ghosts‘ audience grew to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up 15 percent from its premiere season, and improving its time period by 61 percent and ranking as television’s top comedy in seven-day playback with an additional 2.5 million viewers.
Mayans MC to End With Season 5 on FX
The ride is almost over for EZ Reyes and his Santo Padre brothers. Mayans MC is set to end with its previously announced fifth season. The announcement was made by FX boss John Landgraf during an executive session at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour. A spinoff of Sons of Anarchy (which aired on FX from 2008 to 2014), Mayans MC centers on the Santo Padre charter of the titular biker club, namely its members Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Revolution‘s JD Pardo) and his brother, Angel (American Crime‘s Clayton Cardenas). A premiere date for the farewell run has not yet been revealed. “The Mayans have battled...
Perry Mason Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return
Perry Mason Season 2 is right around the corner. Here's everything we know about the iconic TV attorney's latest case.
tvinsider.com
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2: Meet the New Cast & Characters of Depression-Era Legal Drama (PHOTOS)
Perry Mason makes its return to HBO on Monday, March 6. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry Mason Season 2 brings back Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys in the titular role along with Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, and more. “Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of...
The 14 Most Disappointing TV Cancellations Of 2022
2022 had TV viewers bidding farewell to plenty of beloved shows, and we've rounded up the most disappointing cancellations of the year.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Robert Downey Jr looks unrecognisable in first-look photos for new show
Robert Downey Jr looks a world away from how we know him in a first-look picture from his new show The Sympathizer. The Marvel star is set to take on multiple roles in the new HBO series, including that of a Hollywood director, as well as a congressman and CIA operative.
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
tvinsider.com
Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Icon Was 75
Ben Masters, best known for his part as the wealthy Julian Crane from the classic NBC soap Passions, died on January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. The actor struggled with dementia for years and eventually died due to COVID. His role as Julian, which spanned from 1999 to 2008, was his most prominent and final credit.
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
wegotthiscovered.com
Margot Robbie adds ‘box office poison’ to her resume after 4 cataclysmic bombs in 2 years
There are very few names in Hollywood that are guaranteed to bring in a crowd based on their name alone, and it’s beginning to look as though Margot Robbie will never be one of them, with the two-time Academy Award nominee racking up a quartet of disastrous box office bombs since the beginning of 2020 alone.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘long lost’ David Cronenberg horror film has been unearthed, but there’s a catch
Thanks to the marvels (or horrors) of the increasingly digital world, the world has seen a “first peek” at a David Cronenberg project which never came to be: Galaxy of Flesh. Cronenberg who was instrumental in body horror becoming a legitimate — albeit provocative — subgenre of horror...
BBC
The Irish Giant: Charles Byrne's skeleton removed from display
The skeleton of an Irish giant is to be removed from display at a London museum due to "sensitivities". Charles Byrne grew to be 7ft 6in (2.3m) and his bones have been on public display for more than two centuries at the Hunterian Museum. Confirming the news, the museum said...
Marvel star Kumail Nanjiani claims Hollywood reluctant to cast 'brown people' as villains
In an interview with Esquire UK, Marvel actor Kumail Nanjiani complained that Hollywood is reluctant to cast "nonwhite" people as bad guys in movies.
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Diana Rigg Made Less Money Than the Cameraman for ‘The Avengers’ Season 1
Here's a look at 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg's first star role in 'The Avengers,' where she made less than the cameraman.
epicstream.com
HBO Shows Will Soon Be Available on Unexpected Streaming Service
Game of Thrones is undoubtedly HBO's biggest show to date and its exclusive broadcast on the network has led to it being the most pirated series so far. However, it may soon become available on another streaming service other than HBO Max. Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery have just signed a new deal that will make HBO content accessible through Prime Video.
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Reveals Upgraded Costume From Axed HBO Max Movie
Leslie Grace rang in the new year by sharing a few new peeks at what was to be her big DCU debut, as Batgirl. Grace on Sunday posted a video to Instagram (embedded down below) which recapped her year-gone-by, and it included several BTS photos/clips of her time filming Batgirl, which in August wound up getting unceremoniously removed from Warner Bros. Discovery’s schedule — forever. “thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me,” Grace wrote, presumably alluding to the roller coaster ride that was to be her superhero debut. “my gratitude and love...
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarishly nail-biting sci-fi survival thriller runs out of breathing room on streaming
A lot of people have such intense feelings of claustrophobia that they can’t even watch a movie that deals almost entirely with confined spaces, meaning that even the most hardened sci-fi aficionados will actively be missing out on Meander, one of the most unsung genre gems to emerge in the last couple of years.
