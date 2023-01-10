ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest self-explanatory descent into murder and mayhem cleaves through the Top 10 in 34 countries

Thanks largely to streaming services like Netflix bombarding us with so much content covering virtually ever base, even the most demanding of true crime fanatics will find themselves regularly satiated by what the platform is putting out there. Thanks to the title, though, subscribers know exactly what to expect from Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’

For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
New York Post

The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone

In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
wegotthiscovered.com

Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next

With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
theplaylist.net

‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda

Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.

