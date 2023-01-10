Read full article on original website
Christian Bale's new Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye is being called everything from "silly" to "smart"
The movie is streaming on Netflix now
Netflix's new series 'Kaleidoscope' is based on a real-life event where '$70 billion worth of bonds' were flooded in a storm
The new Netflix series, which premieres on Sunday, follows a heist that is loosely based on an actual underground vault that was flooded.
Netflix’s latest self-explanatory descent into murder and mayhem cleaves through the Top 10 in 34 countries
Thanks largely to streaming services like Netflix bombarding us with so much content covering virtually ever base, even the most demanding of true crime fanatics will find themselves regularly satiated by what the platform is putting out there. Thanks to the title, though, subscribers know exactly what to expect from Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker.
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’
For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ With the ‘Drama and Victimhood’ in ‘Harry and Meghan’, Commentator Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries 'leans too much into the drama and victimhood' and that they 'want to put the past behind them.'
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
Netflix’s Hottest Murder Mystery Refuses to die, Passing 90 million views in 10 days
The first murder mystery of Netflix, Glass Onion, has surpassed nine million views in 10 days since its release. The movie has become the 10. Most watched Netflix movies of all time, with a goal of reaching more views as time passes. Although the show of Glass Onion: A Knives...
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
