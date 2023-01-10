Read full article on original website
'A Million Little Things' Trailer Says Farewell in the Fifth and Final Season
Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, ABC revealed a new trailer for the fifth and final season of their hit family drama series, A Million Little Things that takes fans back through the most impactful moment of the show's nearly half a decade run. This trailer comes just a few weeks ahead of the start of Season 5, which begins on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10/9c on ABC with new episodes airing weekly.
Natalie Portman to Narrate James Cameron's 'Secrets of the Elephants' Documentary
National Geographic has shared a brand-new trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, the latest in the ground-breaking and award-winning Secrets Of series helmed by James Cameron. The four-part series is set to premiere just ahead of Earth Day on Friday, April 21, 2023, on National Geographic and the next day on Disney+ in the US with international releases to follow.
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Joins 'Candy Cane Lane' With Eddie Murphy
With CBS announcing a season three renewal for its supernatural hit comedy series, Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock has a few more things to celebrate. The actress just landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) in the upcoming holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane for Prime Video.
'Copenhagen Cowboy': All the Twists and Turns of Nicholas Winding Refn's Series
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Copenhagen Cowboy. Nicolas Winding Refn is unquestionably one of the most divisive filmmakers working today; while some may claim that Refn’s hyper-violent, stylized crime stories are works of brilliance, others have criticized him for what they perceive as self-indulgence and regressive gender dynamics. Drive may have been a breakthrough film with mainstream audiences, but Refn’s subsequent work on the metaphorical revenge odyssey Only God Forgives, the satirical horror film The Neon Demon, and his crime miniseries Too Old To Die Young signified that he wasn’t interested in diluting his style in the slightest. Refn’s latest project Copenhagen Cowboy is yet another obtuse, haunting work of surrealism that is sure to divide audiences down the middle.
Mel Brooks Returns in First 'History of the World Part II' Trailer
Hulu has dropped the teaser trailer for the long anticipated sequel to Mel Brooks’ History of the World Part I. Titled History of the World, Part II, the 8-episode comedy series will premiere as part of a four-night event, with two episodes dropping daily. The first two episodes will premiere on Hulu on March 6, and will continue to release two a night until the finale on March 9.
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
'General Hospital' Reveals the Details of Their Historic 60th Anniversary
Over the years, soap operas have come and gone, but one series has remained a steadfast staple on ABC. General Hospital is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and ABC is pulling out all the punches to help them commemorate this historic milestone. At the TCAs today, it was announced that the soap opera would be kicking off the anniversary celebration at the end of March with a special episode to commemorate Sonya Eddy, before the beloved—and fictional—Nurses Ball returns in April, which will usher in the return of Jane Elliot as Tracy Quatermaine.
'The Drop' Clip Asks an Uncomfortable Question: "Would Anyone Drop a Baby on Purpose?" [Exclusive]
The whole premise of Hulu's dark comedy movie The Drop is centered around a single event: A baby gets dropped, and that basically ruins a trip that a group of friends is taking. But don’t worry, the baby is fine. The dark comedy will focus on the aftermath, and how the adults deal with that situation. In an exclusive clip shared with Collider, Hulu revealed that there are more layers to the accident from the title, which can make it even more awkward.
‘Missing’ Review: Storm Reid Tries to Find Her Mom in Exciting Techno-Mystery
With 2018’s Searching and now, its pseudo-sequel Missing, the idea of “screen life” storytelling isn't a gimmick, it’s a way of showing a side of a character’s life that could easily get lost in the margins with any other story. Both Searching and Missing are told entirely from screens, be it phones, security cameras, or more often than not, computer screens, and we primarily learn about these characters from their internet activity. On the internet, we can be whoever we want to be, and these films explore the many identities and lives that we live via technology.
How To Watch 'Skinamarink': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Writer and director Kyle Edward Ball made his feature film debut when he premiered Skinamarink at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 25, 2022. The film also had a screening later at the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival on November 24, 2022. Executive produced by Ava Karvonen (Keeping Canada Alive), Jonathan Barkan (My Cherry Pie), and Edmon Rotea, this Canadian horror movie went viral shortly after its festival premiere after an illegally pirated copy of the movie spread like wildfire through the online horror communities. Some people suspect that this might have been an intentional move by Ball to generate interest and hype before the official North American release. Later on, it was discovered that this pirated version was a result of a technical issue with the view-at-home option for one of the film festivals. Ball has since expressed disappointment that his debut film was pirated, but is also grateful for the positive feedback it has received after going viral on TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube.
'Mayans M.C.' Set to Conclude with Season 5 at FX
The Santo Padre charter is set to have one last ride. FX has revealed that the network's popular drama series Mayans M.C. will be ending with its fifth season. The announcement was made today during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by FX boss John Landgraf. The...
Every Major Death From 'Alice in Borderland'
In a show as bloody as Netflix’s Alice in Borderland, it can be hard keeping up with who lives and who dies. After all, between murder games and just plain, regular murders, Alice in Borderland has a body count that can give even serial killer Oki Yaba (Katsuya Maiguma) a run for his money. And, in Season 2, a surprise twist left viewers unsure of what exactly life and death actually looks like in the world of Alice in Borderland. In case you are one of the many people left befuddled by what exactly went on in that finale, or in case you just can’t remember who died at the Beach and who made it back to Shibuya, here’s a list of all the characters who died in Alice in Borderland and what cost them their lives. Well, the main ones, anyway. I’m sorry, but we really can’t account for every poor extra that kicked it during a game of tag.
'You' Season 4: Joe Goldberg May Have Met His Match in New Clip
Is there anything quite as unnerving as a serial killer accusing other people of being cold-hearted? Well, that's looking like the basic premise of season four of Netflix's hit psychological thriller You. Back in 2018, audiences were introduced to New York "nice guy" Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), an unassuming bookstore manager with a side passion for fixating, falling and murdering his reel of overnight flames. Season four is set in the heart of London as Joe takes on a new persona and new role as Professor Moore. With a class full of potential flames and potential victims, Joe's insatiable appetite for obsessive romance is sure to be put to the test. In a new video shared ahead of the season, Joe unpacks the depths of one student's soul.
New 'Good Trouble' Season 5 Image Sees Maia Mitchell Return
Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, Freeform revealed the first-look image of Maia Mitchell making her return in Season 5 of the popular series Good Trouble as a guest star. This comes just a few months ahead of the series' return on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform before becoming available on Hulu the next day.
'Jason X' & 9 More of the Best So-Bad-They're-Good Horror Movies of All Time
There is a subtle art to getting a movie so wrong that it becomes just as entertaining and memorable for the viewer as a good film, just as marvelous and fulfilling—albeit for all the wrong reasons. Horror done right can leave you sleepless, but when executed with just that right amount of wrong, horror can be funnier than any comedy, and more entertaining than any action.
How Much of 'Vikings: Valhalla' is True?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix. Creator Jeb Stuart never hid away from the fact that, though this show requires a huge amount of research (with the help of Vikings history specialists working on the show), it was also his job, as a storyteller, to fill in the gaps, to mix up the dates and the characters' relationships in order to deliver a comprehensible and entertaining story to the audience. Now that we can learn what happens to Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) after the terrible battle of Kattegat at the end of Season 1, we thought we would take a moment to find out if the London Bridge collapsed as shown in the first season, or if Leif and Harald's brotherhood was as strong in real life, or yet, was King Edmund as arrogant and inexperienced as portrayed in Vikings: Valhalla ?
First 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Trailer Shows Trauma Is All Around—Again
When someone tells you that you have to see Yellowjackets to believe it, that’s true. At the same time, the very first teaser trailer for Season 2 pretty much evokes the sensations you have while watching the series. Released today, the trailer has all the elements we are now used to (or are we?): Mysteries, creepy footage, and more getting into the mythology of it all. Oh, and Elijah Wood. The series follows two timelines: One is with a group of teenage girls from a soccer team who survive a plane crash and get stranded in a forest. The other is 25 years later, when the adult versions of the survivors stay mum on whatever happened while they were lost.
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
‘Willow’: Could Madmartigan Still Be Alive?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Willow Season 1.The Disney+ series Willow has joined the ranks of fantasy shows that bring back old franchises. The show is a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name. Picking up the story a few decades later, the new show reintroduces several familiar faces, including this titular sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, and the now queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley). Yet one of the film's leads is notably missing. Val Kilmer's Madmartigan did not appear in Season 1, though his absence was well noted. Due to health risks, Val Kilmer didn't return for the series. But rather than recasting or explaining it away as an unremarkable death in the interim, the show used the missing character to its advantage. With the show centering on his children, Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Airk (Dempsey Bryk), Madmartigan comes up a lot. The show centers on Kit, Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber), and a small group of unlikely questers trying to find a captured Arik. But as they go on their journey, the charismatic hero is a common topic of conversation. As a legendary part of the defeat of Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), as seen in the film, everyone has heard of him. Plus, the quest includes his daughter, the child he took in, his former squire, and his old friend, Willow, so what else would they talk about on the road?
