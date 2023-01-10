Read full article on original website
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
Natalie Portman to Narrate James Cameron's 'Secrets of the Elephants' Documentary
National Geographic has shared a brand-new trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, the latest in the ground-breaking and award-winning Secrets Of series helmed by James Cameron. The four-part series is set to premiere just ahead of Earth Day on Friday, April 21, 2023, on National Geographic and the next day on Disney+ in the US with international releases to follow.
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 1 Recap: This Surgeon’s Got a Witchy Secret
In 2020, AMC sunk its fangs into best-selling author Anne Rice’s library of literature when it acquired the rights to the gothic writer’s major works with the grand plans of creating an Anne Rice-verse. Last year, things got bloody with AMC’s first adaptation, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, a gothic drama series based on the stories in The Vampire Chronicles and starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson as the blood-sucking leads. Now, The White Lotus and Percy Jackson actress Alexandra Daddario enters the chat as the lead witch in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, a supernatural thriller series created for television by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding. Let’s dig in, shall we?
'Star Trek's Jeri Ryan Joins 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Fresh off the final season of Star Trek: Picard, Jeri Ryan will join the cast of AMC's noir western Dark Winds for Season 2. Also headed out west is Dopesick's Nicholas Logan. The series, which is based on the late Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee '70s-set detective novels, is set to return later this year. The casting, initially reported by Deadline seems to be an indicator that unlike a number of other series at AMC that have fallen victim to cost-cutting cancelations, Dark Winds will indeed air on the network.
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Geena Davis says Bill Murray once screamed and swore at her on set of 'Quick Change' and pressured her into doing 'something inappropriate' before filming began
"It's very emotional for me because I felt so ashamed," Davis said on the "On With Kara Swisher" podcast while fighting back tears.
'General Hospital' Reveals the Details of Their Historic 60th Anniversary
Over the years, soap operas have come and gone, but one series has remained a steadfast staple on ABC. General Hospital is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and ABC is pulling out all the punches to help them commemorate this historic milestone. At the TCAs today, it was announced that the soap opera would be kicking off the anniversary celebration at the end of March with a special episode to commemorate Sonya Eddy, before the beloved—and fictional—Nurses Ball returns in April, which will usher in the return of Jane Elliot as Tracy Quatermaine.
How To Watch 'Skinamarink': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Writer and director Kyle Edward Ball made his feature film debut when he premiered Skinamarink at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 25, 2022. The film also had a screening later at the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival on November 24, 2022. Executive produced by Ava Karvonen (Keeping Canada Alive), Jonathan Barkan (My Cherry Pie), and Edmon Rotea, this Canadian horror movie went viral shortly after its festival premiere after an illegally pirated copy of the movie spread like wildfire through the online horror communities. Some people suspect that this might have been an intentional move by Ball to generate interest and hype before the official North American release. Later on, it was discovered that this pirated version was a result of a technical issue with the view-at-home option for one of the film festivals. Ball has since expressed disappointment that his debut film was pirated, but is also grateful for the positive feedback it has received after going viral on TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube.
New 'Good Trouble' Season 5 Image Sees Maia Mitchell Return
Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, Freeform revealed the first-look image of Maia Mitchell making her return in Season 5 of the popular series Good Trouble as a guest star. This comes just a few months ahead of the series' return on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform before becoming available on Hulu the next day.
‘Missing’ Review: Storm Reid Tries to Find Her Mom in Exciting Techno-Mystery
With 2018’s Searching and now, its pseudo-sequel Missing, the idea of “screen life” storytelling isn't a gimmick, it’s a way of showing a side of a character’s life that could easily get lost in the margins with any other story. Both Searching and Missing are told entirely from screens, be it phones, security cameras, or more often than not, computer screens, and we primarily learn about these characters from their internet activity. On the internet, we can be whoever we want to be, and these films explore the many identities and lives that we live via technology.
'Jason X' & 9 More of the Best So-Bad-They're-Good Horror Movies of All Time
There is a subtle art to getting a movie so wrong that it becomes just as entertaining and memorable for the viewer as a good film, just as marvelous and fulfilling—albeit for all the wrong reasons. Horror done right can leave you sleepless, but when executed with just that right amount of wrong, horror can be funnier than any comedy, and more entertaining than any action.
'Plane' Movie Ending Explained: Does Gerard Butler Save the Day Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Plane.Gerard Butler is back for another ridiculous action movie in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, the first major action flick of the new year. If you’re looking for another fun, fairly predictable vehicle from Butler, Plane will definitely appeal to fans of Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, Copshop, and Den of Thieves. However, Plane is definitely not the type of movie that you’d want to watch in the middle of a flight, as the propulsive action doesn’t let up until the very end.
Evan Peters Reveals His All-Time Favorite Episode of ‘American Horror Story’
"American Horror Story" star Evan Peters has revealed his all-time favorite episode of the scary TV show.
First 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Trailer Shows Trauma Is All Around—Again
When someone tells you that you have to see Yellowjackets to believe it, that’s true. At the same time, the very first teaser trailer for Season 2 pretty much evokes the sensations you have while watching the series. Released today, the trailer has all the elements we are now used to (or are we?): Mysteries, creepy footage, and more getting into the mythology of it all. Oh, and Elijah Wood. The series follows two timelines: One is with a group of teenage girls from a soccer team who survive a plane crash and get stranded in a forest. The other is 25 years later, when the adult versions of the survivors stay mum on whatever happened while they were lost.
'Copenhagen Cowboy': All the Twists and Turns of Nicholas Winding Refn's Series
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Copenhagen Cowboy. Nicolas Winding Refn is unquestionably one of the most divisive filmmakers working today; while some may claim that Refn’s hyper-violent, stylized crime stories are works of brilliance, others have criticized him for what they perceive as self-indulgence and regressive gender dynamics. Drive may have been a breakthrough film with mainstream audiences, but Refn’s subsequent work on the metaphorical revenge odyssey Only God Forgives, the satirical horror film The Neon Demon, and his crime miniseries Too Old To Die Young signified that he wasn’t interested in diluting his style in the slightest. Refn’s latest project Copenhagen Cowboy is yet another obtuse, haunting work of surrealism that is sure to divide audiences down the middle.
‘Plane' Review: Gerard Butler and Mike Colter Are Stranded in Action-Thriller That Is Short on Both
There are about fifteen minutes of fun buried deep in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, but the journey to get there is one that requires wading through a narrative slog that is largely devoid of any prevailing spark. Even though Gerard Butler and Mike Colter make for a solid duo who really try to give this film some life, almost everything else is working against them. All of their charisma and charm can’t overcome a story that, while boilerplate in the way an action film ought to get away with, only gets really bonkers just before the end. It is a climax that is straining to redeem much of what preceded it, but still ends up falling far short. If you are looking for a film that is willing to get big and loud, then you’ll best want to look elsewhere, as this one is one that is mostly spoken in an oddly restrained whisper. It all gets far too caught up in setup without letting loose for long enough to make a proper payoff.
New 'A Small Light' Featurette Shows Liev Schreiber in WWII Limited Series
During today’s panel at the Television Critics Association presentation, Disney unveiled some exciting new content from their upcoming releases under every brand, which means that we also got to hear some news from the upcoming drama series A Small Light. Inspired by one of World War II’s most famous stories, the limited series chronicles the tense period during which Anne Frank and her family stayed hidden as they tried to escape being sent to Nazi concentration camps.
Love Island 2023: How to vote on the ITV2 show using the app
Love Island is back, for the second time within the space of a year.The hit ITV2 reality series is returning for a run of winter episodes, with the show relocating from its usual summer location of Mallorca, Spain to Cape Town, South Africa.Beginning in January, the winter edition is expected to run for a similar length of time to the regular version – roughly eight weeks.This would mean that the finale will air sometime in March.As usual, viewers are invited to vote during the course of the series, with the most popular contestants ultimately landing the chance to win...
