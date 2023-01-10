When someone tells you that you have to see Yellowjackets to believe it, that’s true. At the same time, the very first teaser trailer for Season 2 pretty much evokes the sensations you have while watching the series. Released today, the trailer has all the elements we are now used to (or are we?): Mysteries, creepy footage, and more getting into the mythology of it all. Oh, and Elijah Wood. The series follows two timelines: One is with a group of teenage girls from a soccer team who survive a plane crash and get stranded in a forest. The other is 25 years later, when the adult versions of the survivors stay mum on whatever happened while they were lost.

1 DAY AGO