Collider
'Star Trek's Jeri Ryan Joins 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Fresh off the final season of Star Trek: Picard, Jeri Ryan will join the cast of AMC's noir western Dark Winds for Season 2. Also headed out west is Dopesick's Nicholas Logan. The series, which is based on the late Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee '70s-set detective novels, is set to return later this year. The casting, initially reported by Deadline seems to be an indicator that unlike a number of other series at AMC that have fallen victim to cost-cutting cancelations, Dark Winds will indeed air on the network.
Collider
Carrie and Aidan are Back Together in First 'And Just Like That' Season 2 Images
And Just Like That… after the events of Season 1, fans will finally get to see Carrie embracing life once again in the much anticipated Season 2. HBO Max released the first image from the upcoming season, and Carrie is accompanied by none other than an old beau, in a story many would want to see unfold. In the new images, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) are seen walking on the streets of Manhattan hand in hand as the caption reads “Shh. Don’t tell anyone.”
Geena Davis says Bill Murray once screamed and swore at her on set of 'Quick Change' and pressured her into doing 'something inappropriate' before filming began
"It's very emotional for me because I felt so ashamed," Davis said on the "On With Kara Swisher" podcast while fighting back tears.
Collider
'A Million Little Things' Trailer Says Farewell in the Fifth and Final Season
Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, ABC revealed a new trailer for the fifth and final season of their hit family drama series, A Million Little Things that takes fans back through the most impactful moment of the show's nearly half a decade run. This trailer comes just a few weeks ahead of the start of Season 5, which begins on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10/9c on ABC with new episodes airing weekly.
Collider
'Mayans M.C.' Set to Conclude with Season 5 at FX
The Santo Padre charter is set to have one last ride. FX has revealed that the network's popular drama series Mayans M.C. will be ending with its fifth season. The announcement was made today during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by FX boss John Landgraf. The...
Collider
New 'Good Trouble' Season 5 Image Sees Maia Mitchell Return
Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, Freeform revealed the first-look image of Maia Mitchell making her return in Season 5 of the popular series Good Trouble as a guest star. This comes just a few months ahead of the series' return on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform before becoming available on Hulu the next day.
Collider
'The Good Doctor' Spin-off, 'The Good Lawyer,' Casts Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman
Sequel to the announcement that ABC was developing a spin-off to The Good Doctor titled The Good Lawyer, the network has now revealed it has ordered a backdoor episode to set up the potential series with an air date also set. The legal spinoff of the hit medical drama was originally planned to be introduced in an embedded pilot, and it is exciting to see ABC progress with its development. The Good Lawyer will feature female leads with actresses Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman cast to portray a unique boss-subordinate relationship similar to that between Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in the parent show. McMann and Huffman will first be introduced to fans of the show in guest capacities in an upcoming episode of The Good Doctor.
Collider
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Collider
'Plane' Movie Ending Explained: Does Gerard Butler Save the Day Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Plane.Gerard Butler is back for another ridiculous action movie in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, the first major action flick of the new year. If you’re looking for another fun, fairly predictable vehicle from Butler, Plane will definitely appeal to fans of Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, Copshop, and Den of Thieves. However, Plane is definitely not the type of movie that you’d want to watch in the middle of a flight, as the propulsive action doesn’t let up until the very end.
Collider
'The Drop' Clip Asks an Uncomfortable Question: "Would Anyone Drop a Baby on Purpose?" [Exclusive]
The whole premise of Hulu's dark comedy movie The Drop is centered around a single event: A baby gets dropped, and that basically ruins a trip that a group of friends is taking. But don’t worry, the baby is fine. The dark comedy will focus on the aftermath, and how the adults deal with that situation. In an exclusive clip shared with Collider, Hulu revealed that there are more layers to the accident from the title, which can make it even more awkward.
Collider
Ryan Reynolds to Narrate National Geographic Docuseries About Ugly and Disgusting Animals
When it comes to documentaries, Ryan Reynolds has been throwing some curveballs at his fanbase with incredibly creative projects. Back in 2022, the world-famous actor partnered up with Rob McElhenney in Welcome to Wrexham, a story about two guys who band together in order to save a soccer team. Now, Reynolds took to Instagram to announce that he’ll take part in Underdogs, a National Geographic documentary series that will focus on telling the stories of animals that most people overlook.
Collider
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Joins 'Candy Cane Lane' With Eddie Murphy
With CBS announcing a season three renewal for its supernatural hit comedy series, Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock has a few more things to celebrate. The actress just landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) in the upcoming holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane for Prime Video.
Collider
First 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Trailer Shows Trauma Is All Around—Again
When someone tells you that you have to see Yellowjackets to believe it, that’s true. At the same time, the very first teaser trailer for Season 2 pretty much evokes the sensations you have while watching the series. Released today, the trailer has all the elements we are now used to (or are we?): Mysteries, creepy footage, and more getting into the mythology of it all. Oh, and Elijah Wood. The series follows two timelines: One is with a group of teenage girls from a soccer team who survive a plane crash and get stranded in a forest. The other is 25 years later, when the adult versions of the survivors stay mum on whatever happened while they were lost.
Collider
Natalie Portman to Narrate James Cameron's 'Secrets of the Elephants' Documentary
National Geographic has shared a brand-new trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, the latest in the ground-breaking and award-winning Secrets Of series helmed by James Cameron. The four-part series is set to premiere just ahead of Earth Day on Friday, April 21, 2023, on National Geographic and the next day on Disney+ in the US with international releases to follow.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'House of the Dragon' Win Big at Golden Tomato Awards
Rotten Tomatoes has announced the winners of its Golden Tomato Awards. The award recognizes some of the biggest Hollywood hits, to the most provocative indies and everything in between acknowledging the features to be both a critical and mainstream darling. The year gone by has been a critical one with the theaters business finally picking up and recovering from the losses incurred by the pandemic. Also, the streaming services saw some shows bowing out as well as started some new stories which will entertain us in the years to come. Features like Top Gun: Maverick, House of the Dragon, Happening, and Better Call Saul won in several categories making them some of the most well-reviewed by fans and critics alike.
Collider
'Little Dixie': Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
John Swab, the writer/director of grim and gritty crime dramas like Ida Red, Candy Land, and Body Brokers, is back with a new film, Little Dixie. Fans of Swab’s work will likely recognize more than a few familiar actors, including frequent collaborator Frank Grillo, who is once again playing a leading role. Like Swab’s previous works, Little Dixie deals with desperate people doing desperate things in a grim and often morally gray world full of violence, gangs, and drugs.
Collider
'Copenhagen Cowboy': All the Twists and Turns of Nicholas Winding Refn's Series
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Copenhagen Cowboy. Nicolas Winding Refn is unquestionably one of the most divisive filmmakers working today; while some may claim that Refn’s hyper-violent, stylized crime stories are works of brilliance, others have criticized him for what they perceive as self-indulgence and regressive gender dynamics. Drive may have been a breakthrough film with mainstream audiences, but Refn’s subsequent work on the metaphorical revenge odyssey Only God Forgives, the satirical horror film The Neon Demon, and his crime miniseries Too Old To Die Young signified that he wasn’t interested in diluting his style in the slightest. Refn’s latest project Copenhagen Cowboy is yet another obtuse, haunting work of surrealism that is sure to divide audiences down the middle.
Collider
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
Collider
How 'Skinamarink' Uses - and Expands Upon - the Tropes of Analog Horror
Skinamarink is playing in theaters across America, a fact that should be celebrated in and of itself. In a post-pandemic cinema landscape littered with franchises, spinoffs, and legacy sequels, true originality is something to be treasured. And while horror has proven to be one of the few ways original properties can turn a tidy profit (Smile, M3GAN, etc.), Skinamarink stands alone: following two children trapped in their house by supernatural forces, its eerie, elliptical narrative and experimental presentation make the average “elevated horror” slow-burn look like Terrifier. There simply isn’t anything else like it in theaters right now.
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts William H. Macy
As Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ramps up its production more details are finally coming out. A new report by Deadline reveals actor William H. Macy has joined the cast list alongside Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon. Currently, it is unknown who Macy will be playing in the upcoming feature.
