ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buildingindiana.com

$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend to take high-rise developer to court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New school opens in Elkhart this fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

New recycling solution of Elkhart County

ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --New curbside pickup recycling solutions were announced by Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., for Elkhart County area residents. Commissioners of Elkhart County voted to discontinue the county's five recycling locations due to misuse by some individuals, in November. In agreement with John Bowers, the county landfill manager, the...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates

Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

JCPenney to leave Concord Mall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - JCPenney shared that it will close its location in Concord Mall this year. In 1976, JCPenney opened at Concord Mall, back when the mall was a bustling shopping center and hang-out spot. “When I was a kid, we used to come here all the time, when...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Bank plans downtown presence with regional HQ, branch on West Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another sign the boom in Allen County has not slowed down is the announcement that another bank is moving to downtown Fort Wayne. F&M Bank, formerly Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with headquarters in Archbold, Ohio, will open its regional headquarters and a branch at 128 W. Wayne St. this summer, across the street from J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House and Creative Women of the World.
FORT WAYNE, IN
max983.net

West Township Trustee Cabin Work to Continue Soon

Work to relocate the historic West Township Trustee cabin may continue yet this month. The building was carefully removed from its original location on State Road 17 in August. Crews from Yoder’s Log and Timber in Nappanee worked to carefully disassemble the log cabin for its new home at Memorial Forest in Marshall County. The project took about five days.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
whatzup.com

Redwood Inn still open after building sold

Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP investigating November crash that damaged US 30 overpass bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a November 2022 crash that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33. According to ISP, the crash occurred Nov. 16, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. and involved a semitruck hauling a John Deere excavator.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy