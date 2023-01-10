Read full article on original website
buildingindiana.com
$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
WNDU
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
WNDU
Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
abc57.com
Indiana and Sylvan Learning Center to provide educational grants for elementary students
MISHWAKA, Ind. -- A partnership between Sylvan Learning Center and Indiana Learns will help local students get extra tutoring in subjects they're behind in. Indiana Learns is a state-funded program, providing $500 to eligible 4th and 5th graders for supplemental tutoring sessions. 16 Sylvan Learning Centers across Indiana are also...
abc57.com
JCPenney to close inside Concord Mall by May
ELKHART, Ind. - The JCPenney store inside the Concord Mall in Elkhart will close by May, the JCPenney Media Relations team confirmed Friday. The liquidation process will begin in February.
WNDU
South Bend to take high-rise developer to court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
abc57.com
New recycling solution of Elkhart County
ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --New curbside pickup recycling solutions were announced by Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., for Elkhart County area residents. Commissioners of Elkhart County voted to discontinue the county's five recycling locations due to misuse by some individuals, in November. In agreement with John Bowers, the county landfill manager, the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
WNDU
JCPenney to leave Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - JCPenney shared that it will close its location in Concord Mall this year. In 1976, JCPenney opened at Concord Mall, back when the mall was a bustling shopping center and hang-out spot. “When I was a kid, we used to come here all the time, when...
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Michiana Business News.
WNDU
Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
WANE-TV
Bank plans downtown presence with regional HQ, branch on West Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another sign the boom in Allen County has not slowed down is the announcement that another bank is moving to downtown Fort Wayne. F&M Bank, formerly Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with headquarters in Archbold, Ohio, will open its regional headquarters and a branch at 128 W. Wayne St. this summer, across the street from J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House and Creative Women of the World.
max983.net
West Township Trustee Cabin Work to Continue Soon
Work to relocate the historic West Township Trustee cabin may continue yet this month. The building was carefully removed from its original location on State Road 17 in August. Crews from Yoder’s Log and Timber in Nappanee worked to carefully disassemble the log cabin for its new home at Memorial Forest in Marshall County. The project took about five days.
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
WNDU
City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day next week in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. So, if your trash is normally picked up on Tuesdays, it will be picked up on Wednesday instead.
abc57.com
Public invited to information session for Bristol Street Widening Project
ELKHART, Ind. - Residents are invited to attend an information session on January 19 for the upcoming Bristol Street Widening Project. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, located at 4206 E. Bristol St.
WANE-TV
ISP investigating November crash that damaged US 30 overpass bridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a November 2022 crash that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33. According to ISP, the crash occurred Nov. 16, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. and involved a semitruck hauling a John Deere excavator.
WANE-TV
3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle while checking mail, hospitalized with internal injuries
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 20 around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. Responding deputies determined that the driver, a 23-year-old woman from Lagrange, was travelling west on US Highway 20 in...
