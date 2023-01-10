Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com
New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
Grand opening of Crumbl Cookies location in Ashwaubenon set for Friday
Crumbl Cookies is opening on Friday, January 13, from 8am – 12am at 2308 S Oneida St, Suite 120, Ashwaubenon, WI, 54304
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in Wisconsin
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin store location in Ashwaubenon, according to local sources.
WLUC
Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Ed Bieber started diving four years ago. “I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then...
doorcountydailynews.com
Wery kick starts career in butchery
Paul Wery relied on more than one type of crowdsourcing to help you connect the dots between farms and your dinner table with the butcher shop he opened last month. The 2019 graduate of Kewaunee High School recently opened Paulie’s Chop Shop after over a year of constructing his facility west of Luxemburg.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
Door County Pulse
Lampert Becoming Wisconsin Building Supply
Lampert Lumber will be completing a transition this year to become Wisconsin Building Supply. Both entities have been part of U.S. LBM Holdings for the past eight years, and a statement from the company said the decision was made with customers’ interests in mind. The staff will remain the...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Eyes Abandoned Railroad Property For Development
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is starting to look at the possibility of buying the vacant former rail yard site below the Ashland Avenue overpass. It’s about 30 acres of land that city officials say could “play a hugely critical role” in better connecting the city’s downtown and the stadium district.
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night. Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose.
Green Bay Police investigate dog bite reported on Velp Avenue
The Green Bay Police Department is seeking to speak with the owner of a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog that was reportedly involved in the bite incident of a woman, who was running on Velp Avenue.
NBC26
Scientists confirm PFAS has made its way to Green Bay
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — “Although they are getting a lot more attention lately PFAS has been used for decades,” said the Director of the Water Science & Engineering Laboratory at UW Madison, Christina Remucal. In a study conducted at UW Madison, researchers found that PFAS chemicals...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
94.3 Jack FM
Housing Squeeze Tightens In NE Wisconsin
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin is expected to get worse over the next decade. The study by Forward Analytics says the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units to keep up with those entering their working ages. The city...
Door County Pulse
Washington Island Sportsman’s Club Backs Pilot Island Petition
The Washington Island Sportsman’s Club is urging Door County residents to support an online petition related to the future use of Pilot Island. The petition drive is a follow-up to a two-hour public meeting the club arranged in October on Washington Island with representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), which now manages Pilot Island as part of the Green Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillwell used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
