Ashwaubenon, WI

wearegreenbay.com

New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wery kick starts career in butchery

Paul Wery relied on more than one type of crowdsourcing to help you connect the dots between farms and your dinner table with the butcher shop he opened last month. The 2019 graduate of Kewaunee High School recently opened Paulie’s Chop Shop after over a year of constructing his facility west of Luxemburg.
LUXEMBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Door County Pulse

Lampert Becoming Wisconsin Building Supply

Lampert Lumber will be completing a transition this year to become Wisconsin Building Supply. Both entities have been part of U.S. LBM Holdings for the past eight years, and a statement from the company said the decision was made with customers’ interests in mind. The staff will remain the...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Eyes Abandoned Railroad Property For Development

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is starting to look at the possibility of buying the vacant former rail yard site below the Ashland Avenue overpass. It’s about 30 acres of land that city officials say could “play a hugely critical role” in better connecting the city’s downtown and the stadium district.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night. Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose.
NEENAH, WI
NBC26

Scientists confirm PFAS has made its way to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — “Although they are getting a lot more attention lately PFAS has been used for decades,” said the Director of the Water Science & Engineering Laboratory at UW Madison, Christina Remucal. In a study conducted at UW Madison, researchers found that PFAS chemicals...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Housing Squeeze Tightens In NE Wisconsin

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin is expected to get worse over the next decade. The study by Forward Analytics says the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units to keep up with those entering their working ages. The city...
APPLETON, WI
Door County Pulse

Washington Island Sportsman’s Club Backs Pilot Island Petition

The Washington Island Sportsman’s Club is urging Door County residents to support an online petition related to the future use of Pilot Island. The petition drive is a follow-up to a two-hour public meeting the club arranged in October on Washington Island with representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), which now manages Pilot Island as part of the Green Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillwell used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
DE PERE, WI

