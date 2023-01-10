ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

cbs4indy.com

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Hearing in Delphi murder case

Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs' 30-29 win over Greenwood in the Johnson County Tournament semifinals. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. There was no...
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery holding Wreath Retirement

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Coming up this Saturday January 14 Wreaths Across America is holding their Wreath Retirement at the Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery starting at 10 in the morning. Dana Vann is the Location Coordinator for Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery. Over a decade ago she brought the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Buyer beware: Armed robbery suspect accused of con-man contracting

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Steven Cox is accused of master-minding a botched armed robbery attempt near West Point. He's also a general contractor who's worked throughout the Greater Lafayette area. Former customers are coming forward to accuse him of shoddy work, including one victim, who says she was...
LAFAYETTE, IN
103.3 WJOD

Intruder Shot And Killed During Monticello Break-In

According to our reporting partner at KWWL, a man involved in a home break-in in Monticello died after being shot by the person who lives there earlier this week. According to a report from police, Jones County Dispatch received a call of an in-progress break-in at 309 South Sycamore. The call came in just before 2am on Wednesday (1/11) morning and a Monticello Police officer was dispatched to the scene.
MONTICELLO, IN
wfft.com

8-month-old Macy boy dies from injuries sustained in crash

PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - On Wednesday evening, eight-month old Gunner Berggren died from injuries sustained in a car crash. The boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, January 10. The Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department responded to the two-vehicle crash...
MACY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Search Warrant Carried Out At Faith Family Church

Press Release issued from Clinton County Sheriffs Department:. Regarding an incident that occurred this morning, January 12, 2023, Sheriff Kelly confirms that a search warrant took place at the property of Faith Family Church, 508 W Green Street, Frankfort. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Juvenile Threatens Western Boone Students, Teachers and Administration

On Thursday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threatening statements made against members of the Western Boone Community School Cooperation through SnapChat and phone messaging. A student came forward to school officials on January 12, 2023, about mental health concerns of a fellow student. The reporting...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Prosecutors drop murder charges in plea agreement

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors are dropping murder charges against a Lafayette man in connection to the death of a woman on the south side of Lafayette. In exchange, Joshua White will plead guilty to a single felony count of Burglary. White had been charged with 18 counts, including...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees

AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
AVON, IN
The Exponent

Stabbing in Lafayette leads to arrest

A Lafayette man and woman were reportedly randomly stabbed in Centennial Park Tuesday night. The reported victims were a mother and her boyfriend, who were both walking with her children, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said in an email. The mother was allegedly stabbed in the neck, he said, while her boyfriend was reportedly stabbed in the leg after tackling the attacker to fend him off.
LAFAYETTE, IN
boonecounty.in.gov

Meet the Newly Elected Boone County Officials

District 1: Tim Beyer | District 2: Donald Lawson | District 3: Jeff Wolfe. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (January 11, 2023) — Three newly elected Boone County officials took over in their new capacity to start 2023. The Boone County Commissioners are confident these newly elected officials will provide the community with highly responsive and professional services.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

One person injured in U.S. 52 rollover crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion was following a...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Here’s what happened during Richard Allen’s hearing in the Delphi case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Heavily shackled and accompanied by officers, Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen arrived for a pair of hearings in connection with the case. Before the hearing began, officers swept the defense table to make sure it was safe. Two women were taken to the front of the courtroom; Allen mouthed “I love […]
DELPHI, IN

