A Lafayette man and woman were reportedly randomly stabbed in Centennial Park Tuesday night. The reported victims were a mother and her boyfriend, who were both walking with her children, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said in an email. The mother was allegedly stabbed in the neck, he said, while her boyfriend was reportedly stabbed in the leg after tackling the attacker to fend him off.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO