Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
WLFI.com
West Lafayette Police Department swears-in first new officer of 2023
Chief Troy Harris said he hopes this is the first of many swearing-ins this year. He told News 18 the department is currently five officers short of a full staff. Not including two more staffers who will be retiring this month. First new police officer of 2023 sworn in, department...
WIBC.com
Police: Boone County Student Makes Threats, Extra Security at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School
BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–There is extra security at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School in Boone County. Police say a student made threats against other students, teachers, and staff members this week. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says one student told school leaders that another student was making threats against them....
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
Fox 59
Hearing in Delphi murder case
Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs' 30-29 win over Greenwood in the Johnson County Tournament semifinals. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. There was no...
WLFI.com
Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery holding Wreath Retirement
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Coming up this Saturday January 14 Wreaths Across America is holding their Wreath Retirement at the Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery starting at 10 in the morning. Dana Vann is the Location Coordinator for Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery. Over a decade ago she brought the...
WLFI.com
Buyer beware: Armed robbery suspect accused of con-man contracting
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Steven Cox is accused of master-minding a botched armed robbery attempt near West Point. He's also a general contractor who's worked throughout the Greater Lafayette area. Former customers are coming forward to accuse him of shoddy work, including one victim, who says she was...
Intruder Shot And Killed During Monticello Break-In
According to our reporting partner at KWWL, a man involved in a home break-in in Monticello died after being shot by the person who lives there earlier this week. According to a report from police, Jones County Dispatch received a call of an in-progress break-in at 309 South Sycamore. The call came in just before 2am on Wednesday (1/11) morning and a Monticello Police officer was dispatched to the scene.
wfft.com
8-month-old Macy boy dies from injuries sustained in crash
PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - On Wednesday evening, eight-month old Gunner Berggren died from injuries sustained in a car crash. The boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, January 10. The Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department responded to the two-vehicle crash...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Search Warrant Carried Out At Faith Family Church
Press Release issued from Clinton County Sheriffs Department:. Regarding an incident that occurred this morning, January 12, 2023, Sheriff Kelly confirms that a search warrant took place at the property of Faith Family Church, 508 W Green Street, Frankfort. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Juvenile Threatens Western Boone Students, Teachers and Administration
On Thursday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threatening statements made against members of the Western Boone Community School Cooperation through SnapChat and phone messaging. A student came forward to school officials on January 12, 2023, about mental health concerns of a fellow student. The reporting...
WLFI.com
Prosecutors drop murder charges in plea agreement
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors are dropping murder charges against a Lafayette man in connection to the death of a woman on the south side of Lafayette. In exchange, Joshua White will plead guilty to a single felony count of Burglary. White had been charged with 18 counts, including...
WLFI.com
Delphi homicide trial will stay in Carroll County, jury from outside county
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Special Judge Fran Gull heard arguments regarding four motions involving the double homicide case of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. The judge ruled that the jury will be selected from outside Carroll County, but Richard Allen will be on trial in Carroll County. Defense attorneys...
wrtv.com
Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees
AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
Stabbing in Lafayette leads to arrest
A Lafayette man and woman were reportedly randomly stabbed in Centennial Park Tuesday night. The reported victims were a mother and her boyfriend, who were both walking with her children, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said in an email. The mother was allegedly stabbed in the neck, he said, while her boyfriend was reportedly stabbed in the leg after tackling the attacker to fend him off.
1/13/23 John Froiland walks into court
John Froiland walks into Tippecanoe County Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference hearing Friday morning.
boonecounty.in.gov
Meet the Newly Elected Boone County Officials
District 1: Tim Beyer | District 2: Donald Lawson | District 3: Jeff Wolfe. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (January 11, 2023) — Three newly elected Boone County officials took over in their new capacity to start 2023. The Boone County Commissioners are confident these newly elected officials will provide the community with highly responsive and professional services.
Missing Plainfield woman found safe
Police are looking for help after a woman went missing early Wednesday morning.
WLFI.com
One person injured in U.S. 52 rollover crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion was following a...
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving a Dodge Caravan.
Here’s what happened during Richard Allen’s hearing in the Delphi case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Heavily shackled and accompanied by officers, Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen arrived for a pair of hearings in connection with the case. Before the hearing began, officers swept the defense table to make sure it was safe. Two women were taken to the front of the courtroom; Allen mouthed “I love […]
