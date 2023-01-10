Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Airbus tests next level of automation with new cockpit assistant
Airbus is exploring the next level of cockpit automation, testing a system that would provide advanced assistance from alerts on the ground to emergency diversions at cruising altitude should the crew be incapacitated. The technology, called DragonFly, is designed to let planes perform an automated landing even in difficult weather...
MySanAntonio
Tesla’s Latest Achievement Is Great News Even If You Hate Tesla
If you only skimmed headlines and stock market numbers, you’d think that Tesla just had its worst year ever. On December 31, 2021, the share price for the electric car company was a little over $350; by December 30, 2022, it was a little over $120. That’s by no means good news, but if you look at the sales and growth numbers, you’ll get a very different picture.
MySanAntonio
Tesla Slashes Prices, But Is That Good Or Bad?
Tesla announced major price cuts across its model lineup on Thursday, with prices falling from $3,000 (on the base-grade Model 3) to $13,000 (for the base Model Y). Historically, Tesla has rarely cut prices or offered discounts, but the line-wide reductions follow a last-minute 2022 program that offered $3,750 rebates on Model 3 and Model Y deliveries in December. They also follow a rollercoaster year for the automaker. It topped BMW as the best-selling luxury brand in America, but the stock fell 64% year over year thanks to pressures from new competitors, slackening demand in China and the severe hit to Tesla’s image as investors and customers alike were rattled by CEO Elon Musk’s messy takeover of Twitter.
MySanAntonio
Most Tesla Models Just Got Significant Price Cuts
If you’ve been holding off on buying a Tesla until this year, we have good news for you — you might have inadvertently saved yourself a not-insubstantial amount of money. As Engadget reports, the automaker has instituted price cuts on a substantial number of its models and configurations. (That doesn’t mean all of them, however — a seven-seat Model Y is actually going to be more expensive than it was previously.) Throw EV credits into the mix, and you have a perfect storm of relative EV affordability.
