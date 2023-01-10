ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwnewsradio.com

What’s in the agreement that led to the end of the New York City nurses’ strike

(NEW YORK) -- The New York City nurses' strike finally ended after the hospitals and the employees reached a tentative agreement early Thursday morning. More than 7,000 nurses at Montefiore Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital -- two of the city's largest hospitals -- walked off the job for three days as they argued for better pay, safer staffing and better working conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy