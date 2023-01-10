(NEW YORK) -- The New York City nurses' strike finally ended after the hospitals and the employees reached a tentative agreement early Thursday morning. More than 7,000 nurses at Montefiore Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital -- two of the city's largest hospitals -- walked off the job for three days as they argued for better pay, safer staffing and better working conditions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO