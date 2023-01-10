ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Jade Clack continues family legacy as a standout at Austin High

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Jade clack is making her mark as one of the top basketball players in the State of Texas, and she’s got some pretty good genes to boot Jade clack is the daughter of former Texas basketball standout Kris Clack, and her mother, Emerald Amen, a former player herself, coaches Jade at Austin High. […]
KXAN

Refill of Lake Marble Falls begins Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) lowered Lake Marble Falls nearly seven feet in October 2022, they plan to begin refilling it beginning Monday, Jan. 16. The lake has been lowered for more than three months to allow for work on the intake structure at Starcke Dam.
