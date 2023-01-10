Read full article on original website
Ancient cat fossils, paw prints recovered from beneath Texas Hill Country
The remains of two possibly prehistoric cats were recovered this week from deep with Natural Bridge Caverns in Comal County, just north of San Antonio. The remains of the two small cats were found more than a mile from the natural entrance of the cavern. Paw prints left in the cave floor were found nearby.
Neighbors say store uses loud opera music to push away homeless
Some businesses around the country have started using roaring classical music as a tactic to deter people experiencing homelessness from camping out in front of their storefronts.
After a decade of anticipation, Round Rock library finally ready to open its doors
“This project had been a labor of love for almost ten years,” said Michelle Cervantes, Round Rock Public Library Director since 2011.
APA! announces first kittens and puppies born at shelter in 2023
The shelter told KXAN a cat named Hot Pocket gave birth to four kittens on Tuesday and a dog named Lala gave birth to five puppies on Monday.
Jade Clack continues family legacy as a standout at Austin High
AUSTIN (KXAN) —Jade clack is making her mark as one of the top basketball players in the State of Texas, and she’s got some pretty good genes to boot Jade clack is the daughter of former Texas basketball standout Kris Clack, and her mother, Emerald Amen, a former player herself, coaches Jade at Austin High. […]
New location for storage for those without a home in Austin
VKS will reopen at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the first floor of the former Municipal Court building.
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
Hays County expands conservation land to 3,200 acres
Hays County is now home to one of the state's largest area of wilderness, open space and water quality protection land.
Travis County’s largest mental health facility is its jail. Judge Brown looking at diversion options
According to County Judge Andy Brown, the largest mental health facility in our county is the jail.
KXAN
Refill of Lake Marble Falls begins Monday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) lowered Lake Marble Falls nearly seven feet in October 2022, they plan to begin refilling it beginning Monday, Jan. 16. The lake has been lowered for more than three months to allow for work on the intake structure at Starcke Dam.
Pearce Lane improvements coming for Del Valle
Big improvements are in store for roads in Del Valle, starting with Pearce Lane.
Historic Black-owned farm granted temporary injunction to stop developers on their land
The Travis County District Court granted an emergency temporary restraining order and injunction against AMTEX Housing – a California-based developer – for developing on the Alexander Farm – a Black-owned farmland that has been in the Alexander family for 175 years.
Waitlists open up for Austin affordable housing — why not everyone will get on it
The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is opening up a few affordable housing building waitlists this week, which will all close at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 17.
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
KXAN
After giving handwritten note to Texas coach, Gutierrez’s dream realized with Longhorns basketball
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Growing up in Mansfield, Texas, Anissa Gutierrez had a family that loved the University of Texas. Her grandmother wanted one of her grandkids to be a Longhorn. None before Gutierrez were, and for a while, it looked like Gutierrez wouldn’t be either. After two years...
Patients don’t panic: Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension negotiation update
In summary, the provider says it is still working in good faith to come to an agreement but alleges the health system of trying to make up lost profit in other states by raising prices in Texas.
HCSO raises concerns of liquid fentanyl in vapes, continues to educate on overdoses
Overdose deaths continue to increase across the nation and Central Texas is being impacted as well.
Round Rock ISD superintendent gives outlook for spring semester
Dr. Hafedh Azaiez says the district is healthy despite the resurgence of flu cases and COVID in the area. He says those absences from teachers and students are relatively low - a wanted improvement from this time last year.
Recovering from a record number of teachers dropping out, Austin ISD has ideas for retention
In a couple of weeks, the Austin Independent School District's Board of Trustees is set to vote on some changes the district hopes will recruit and retain teachers.
