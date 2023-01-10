Read full article on original website
penncapital-star.com
Outgoing Gov. Wolf sets clemency record, granting 2,540 pardons
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is set to end his term in office next week, issued more pardons than any previous governor in Pennsylvania history, his administration confirmed this week. Wolf issued 2,540 pardons in his eight-year tenure, surpassing the previous record of 1,122 granted pardons held by former Democratic...
penncapital-star.com
Shapiro taps Pat Browne for revenue secretary among four more cabinet nominees
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has nominated two former lawmakers and two university administrators to lead his administration’s Revenue, Transportation, Community and Economic Development and Banking and Securities departments. Former state Sen. Pat Browne, R-Lehigh, is nominated to serve as revenue secretary;. Former state Rep. Michael Carroll, D-Luzerne, is nominated to...
penncapital-star.com
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro speaks at public officials day at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
Democratic Gov-elect Josh Shapiro spoke at Public Officials Day at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show to discuss the future of agriculture under his administration. Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site.
