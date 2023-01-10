ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

We Welcome Home Hillsborough Firefighter Adam

We welcome home Hillsborough Firefighter Adam for First Responder Friday this week. Adam has been a firefighter for 14 years. He was in the Air Force prior to working for Hillsborough County. Adam was also a D.O.D. firefighter in Jacksonville. Adam and his family recently moved back home to Tampa Bay. Welcome home Hillsborough firefighter!
Tampa Police Safety Tips For Gasparilla Weekend

Tampa’s favorite holiday is quickly approaching! In response to the estimated 300,000 attending this years parade, the first responders of Tampa have been undergoing safety training. Gasparilla will be the first major event for Interim Tampa Police Chief, Lee Bercaw, since he took over in December. News Channel 8...
Bigger Is Better!

Second Date Update: It is very obvious that Sasha lives by the rule of bigger is better! However Sasha may have overshared on her date with Chris. First the date started off at Parkshore Grill in St Pete. After ordering Sasha when into detail about an upcoming surgery she has coming up. She did not sugar coat the fact that this surgery was for a breast augmentation. In should be noted that this was not what Chris had a problem with but the fact that it was the only thing she talked about. Things got even more awkward on our phone call when we asked Sasha what she learned about Chris on their date. Let’s just say that bigger is better in the mind of Sasha.
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay

This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
Top 10 Restaurants in Tampa to Visit in 2023

Past ten years, Tampa has seen a major transformation in its culinary scene. Fine dining restaurants are making way for trendy food halls and fast-casual eateries. Also, a surge of immigrant-inspired cooking has left its mark on imaginative tasting menus and new Tampa restaurants. Looking ahead to 2023, the city offers plenty to explore.
9 Of The Most Delicious Milkshakes In Tampa Bay

It doesn’t matter what the weather is like outside, if I’m craving a creamy milkshake I want the best one in town. Since I don’t eat milkshakes every day, I don’t want to just go anywhere. I want the best one that will completely blow my mind! Me personally, I love ordering a classic chocolate milkshake but they’ve must use real chocolate (not syrup) along with creamy ice cream that will make me stop in my tracks. Davy loves anything peanut butter/recesses related. And Orlando’s guilty pleasure is an Oreo milkshake. Here’s a list of the best places in Tampa Bay where you can grab a thick and delicious smooth milkshake.
Your Favorite New Tampa Restaurant!

Taxes. Death. Stonewood being chosen by our readers as New Tampa’s Favorite Restaurant. Despite some changes in operating partners over the years, little else has changed at Stonewood. Since opening in 2002, it has consistently been voted the area’s favorite, even in the face of some tough new challengers like Via Italia and the Grill at Morris Bridge.
