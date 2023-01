Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on Jan. 13, 2023. Colorado State University is proud to join the nation on Monday in honoring the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on the holiday celebrating Dr. King’s legacy. The theme of this year’s celebration is Violence. Oppression. Isolation. Cannot. Endure. (V.O.I.C.E.).

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO