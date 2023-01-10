ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Whatever Happened To Sarah Huckabee Sanders

A lot can be said about Donald Trump's only term as president of the United States. The twice-impeached leader of the free world was one of the most controversial public figures of recent memory, and his rise from reality television fame to the Oval Office was one unpredictable string of circumstances after another. When he first descended the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his bid for the 2016 race, few seemed to take him seriously — one by one, his Republican opponents dropped like flies until one man was standing. The rest, as we know it, is history.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
The Atlantic

Justice Is Coming for Donald Trump

“Many secrets, no mysteries”: That is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals. There has never been any mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
NBC4 Columbus

Huckabee Sanders targets critical race theory in executive order

In one of her first moves as governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order that targets the teaching of race in classrooms, requiring the state to review its policies to snuff out what she says is teaching that would “indoctrinate students with ideologies” such as critical race theory. Critical race theory is […]
Toby Hazlewood

Republicans at Turning Point USA Are Drawn to Florida’s Ron DeSantis, As Tucker Carlson Says “I’m Not Endorsing Anybody”

The tide continues to shift in DeSantis' favor. On December 17, speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering of conservative Republicans, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson stated that he won't be endorsing anybody for the presidential campaign in 2024. It's yet another suggestion from a senior figure in the conservative media that the one-term former president Donald Trump is falling out of favor.
NBC News

Huckabee Sanders inaugurated as nation's new youngest governor

Arkansas inaugurated Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday, making her the new youngest governor in America. The first woman governor in her state's history, the former White House press secretary is just 40 years old, about four years younger than Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Huckabee Sanders nodded at...
Rolling Stone

MAGA Congressman Rants About ‘Deep State’ Trying to ‘Wipe Out the American Cowboy’

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), a newly elected representative from Montana, celebrated his second day in Congress with a lengthy rant about the American “Deep State” and the endangered “American cowboy.” Zinke, whose tenure as Trump’s Interior Secretary lasted from March 2017 to January 2019 until he was forced to resign over ethical violations — but not before gutting the Endangered Species Act, opening up off-shore drilling, and shrinking national monuments, is one of several former Trump Cabinet officials to be mired in ethical violations. His political comeback was bolstered by Trump’s endorsement as he joins a new House GOP majority. During a...
