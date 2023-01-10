Read full article on original website
KHBS
Arkansas politicians react to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Inaugural Address
Reaction to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Inaugural Address varied by party. Republican lawmakers said they're excited to start working on her agenda. "I thought she did a great job of painting a vision of the state of Arkansas," Sen. Justin Boyd. "Now it's time to take that vision and put the details in."
CNN's Don Lemon has testy exchange with Texas Republican over border crisis: 'You said a lot of things'
CNN's Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins clashed with former GOP Congressman Will Hurd over President Biden's border policies on Wednesday ahead of Title 42's end.
Whatever Happened To Sarah Huckabee Sanders
A lot can be said about Donald Trump's only term as president of the United States. The twice-impeached leader of the free world was one of the most controversial public figures of recent memory, and his rise from reality television fame to the Oval Office was one unpredictable string of circumstances after another. When he first descended the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his bid for the 2016 race, few seemed to take him seriously — one by one, his Republican opponents dropped like flies until one man was standing. The rest, as we know it, is history.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
A 'civil war' looms in the Republican party as Trump rages at polls showing DeSantis is more popular, warns GOP donor
Donald Trump railed at media outlets for reporting on polling that suggests Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would beat him in a primary match-up.
Asa Hutchinson: January 6 'disqualifies' Trump from running in 2024
Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson said he will do everything he canto keep Donald Trump from becoming president again and says January 6 'disqualifies' him from office.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Justice Is Coming for Donald Trump
“Many secrets, no mysteries”: That is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals. There has never been any mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Donald Trump Reveals Hit List of Political Enemies He Has Taken Out
The former president shared a group of Republicans who spoke out against him and who later retired from office or lost midterm elections.
Donald Trump tops Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in fresh national polls
The former President bested the Florida Governor in a crowded field, conforming with other recent polling.
Kayleigh McEnany tried to 'actively avoid' Trump after the election because he wanted her to talk about Dominion from the White House podium, ex-aide testified
Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews testified Kayleigh McEnany avoided Trump because she was worried about him pressuring her to violate the Hatch Act.
New Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans Term 'Latinx' On State Documents
The Day 1 executive order calls for the elimination of “ethnically insensitive and pejorative language,” such as “Latinx.”
Huckabee Sanders targets critical race theory in executive order
In one of her first moves as governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order that targets the teaching of race in classrooms, requiring the state to review its policies to snuff out what she says is teaching that would “indoctrinate students with ideologies” such as critical race theory. Critical race theory is […]
Republicans at Turning Point USA Are Drawn to Florida’s Ron DeSantis, As Tucker Carlson Says “I’m Not Endorsing Anybody”
The tide continues to shift in DeSantis' favor. On December 17, speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering of conservative Republicans, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson stated that he won't be endorsing anybody for the presidential campaign in 2024. It's yet another suggestion from a senior figure in the conservative media that the one-term former president Donald Trump is falling out of favor.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Biden was stunned and shocked by Trump's 'extremely gracious' Oval Office letter
President Joe Biden was shocked by the graciousness of the private letter outgoing President Donald Trump left for him in the Oval Office just two weeks after the January 6 Capitol breach.
NBC News
Huckabee Sanders inaugurated as nation's new youngest governor
Arkansas inaugurated Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday, making her the new youngest governor in America. The first woman governor in her state's history, the former White House press secretary is just 40 years old, about four years younger than Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Huckabee Sanders nodded at...
MAGA Congressman Rants About ‘Deep State’ Trying to ‘Wipe Out the American Cowboy’
Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), a newly elected representative from Montana, celebrated his second day in Congress with a lengthy rant about the American “Deep State” and the endangered “American cowboy.” Zinke, whose tenure as Trump’s Interior Secretary lasted from March 2017 to January 2019 until he was forced to resign over ethical violations — but not before gutting the Endangered Species Act, opening up off-shore drilling, and shrinking national monuments, is one of several former Trump Cabinet officials to be mired in ethical violations. His political comeback was bolstered by Trump’s endorsement as he joins a new House GOP majority. During a...
