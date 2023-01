From lion dances and traditional music to art performances and dance parties, there are plenty of opportunities to kick off the Year of the Rabbit, or the Year of the Cat in the Vietnamese calendar. This year, the Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 22, but celebrations take place from this weekend into next month. Celebrated in China, Korea, Vietnam, and other East and Southeast Asian countries, some traditions include cleaning and preparing before the holiday; wearing red and gifting money in red envelopes; eating lucky foods, like dumplings and niángāo (glutinous rice cake); honoring ancestors with offerings; and family feasts.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO